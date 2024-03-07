You can now manage STR and SIP through the Digital Public Service Mall – Sehat My Country





Jakarta, March 7, 2024 Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that now all permits such as Registration Certificates (STR), Professional Credit Units (SKP) and Practice Permits (SIP) can be processed through the Digital Public Service Mall (MPP). Because SATUSEHAT SDM has been integrated into this licensing service. “Thanks to Mr. KemenpanRB who helped integrate the STR, SIP and SKP licensing systems with MPP Digital,” said Health Minister Budi while speaking at the inauguration of MPP Digital in Jakarta, Thursday (7 /3). Meanwhile, the integrated data includes STR data, proof of SKP suitability, as well as office location data from the Ministry of Health's SATUSEHAT SDM, with licensing services from MPP Digital. With this integration, healthcare workers and medical personnel can apply for licensure in one place so that the licensure process becomes easier, more efficient and transparent. With this system we want to make it simple, cheap and transparent. “There is no longer any need for additional samples, there is no longer any need for recommendations, there is no longer any need for deposits here and there,” declared the Minister of Health. Furthermore, the Health Minister said that MPP Digital was present in 60 districts/cities and had helped around 2 million health workers in processing permits. In particular, Minister of Health Budi encouraged the digital MPP to be immediately expanded to all districts/cities to make it easier for medical personnel and health workers to obtain practice permits throughout Indonesia.

Thanks to Mr. Anas who helped make licensing of health workers easy and transparent. “The request is that if possible, before being completed, 540 districts/cities will have been integrated and the Ministry of Health is ready to help,” the Health Minister said. Minister for State Civil Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (MenpanRB) Abdullah Azwar Annas said MPP Digital would focus on providing easier and cheaper public services to the public, in line with the direction of President Joko Widodo. The implementation of the Digital MPP will be a priority in 9 sectors, including health. With this integration, the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Health for creating an impactful bureaucracy within his agency. “Thanks to the Minister of Health and the team who worked quickly, one of which is the creation of a Digital Public Service Mall,” said the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform. To have a greater impact on society, especially health workers, the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform said the government will expand the digital MPP throughout Indonesia. “It is true that not all, now from 21 we have added 60. Hopefully gradually all districts/cities will be able to achieve digital MPP so that permits are processed faster,” he concluded. This news was released by the Communications and Public Services Office of the Indonesian Ministry of Health. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620 and email address [email protected]. Head of the Office of Communications and Public Services

Dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Mr. Epid

