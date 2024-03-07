Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 16 airport projects, UP leading with 5





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 16 airport projects, with UP leading with 5. (Getty) Prime Minister Modi makes history by inaugurating 16 airports on March 10, with Uttar Pradesh leading with 5 airports. A significant leap for India's aviation sector and connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate on 16 airport projects marking a milestone in the Indian aeronautical sector. That said, Prime Minister Modi will virtually inaugurate Azamgarh airports on March 10, demonstrating his commitment to widespread development and connectivity. Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major boost with the inauguration of five new airports, underscoring the government's commitment to promoting regional development. The list of inaugurated projects also includes the foundation stone laying ceremonies of upcoming projects. The airports to be inaugurated by PM Modi include new terminals and greenfield facilities in cities like Pune, Gwalior, Lucknow, Delhi (T1), Kolhapur, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur. Meanwhile, foundation stones will be laid for future projects in Hubbali, Kadapa, Varanasi and Belgavi. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, is closely monitoring the progress of these development projects. The Prime Minister is expected to physically attend the inauguration ceremony in one of the districts of Uttar Pradesh, while the other projects will be inaugurated virtually. Looking ahead, two major projects, Noida Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport, are expected to be ready for public use by the end of 2024. The collective investment in these 16 airports stands at more than Rs. 4,000,000. 12,000 billion. Among the projects inaugurated, Gwalior stands out as it will host one of the largest terminals in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Aviation Minister Scindia will be present in Gwalior, where around Rs. 500 crores have been invested in the airport. Nikhil Lakhwani CNN-News18 correspondent Nikhil Lakhwani covers crucial happenings in Delhi apart from reporting from the city. Bilingual professional with a talent for g …Learn more

