Donald Trump supported by recent Supreme Court decisions | Donald Trump





Donald Trump welcomes the US Supreme Court's decision to consider his request for presidential immunity in the federal election interference case in Washington, especially since his team told him it could mean that “There would be no verdict before the 2024 elections,” said those close to him.

The former US president has hoped for months that the trial itself would not take place until November, after his lawyers successfully stayed the case and obtained a prolonged delay while his immunity appeal progressed before the court. U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington Circuit. .

But Trump was buoyed last week by Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling. He raised that question repeatedly every day, as after his lawyers suggested that even if the trial were held before the 2024 election, a jury might not reach a verdict until after voters decide whether to give him a verdict . a second term.

The Trump campaign has long been considering how to secure a conviction in the four criminal cases Trump faces, namely the New York secrecy case, the Florida classified documents case, the Washington election case and the election case. in Georgia, could play with undecided voters.

The lack of a verdict in the case brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith is potentially significant for his electoral prospects, as internal and public polls have indicated that a conviction in one of his trials criminals could be fatal for his campaign.

In a recent Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll of seven key states, for example, nearly half of voters said they would be either not at all willing, or somewhat unwilling, to vote for Trump if he were recognized. guilty in one of the criminal cases.

But while the Trump campaign has long been convinced that it will succeed in downplaying the secrecy affair by confusing it with its recent civil fraud case brought by the New York attorney general, it has struggled to come up with a plan to message for the case of federal elections.

Just last week, Trump advisers privately admitted that they were mostly forced to pretend this was a political prosecution and try to say the Washington jury was biased by Democrats, a strategy that could work for Maga voters but not for independents, according to a person familiar with the matter. said.

The Supreme Court may have solved its problem.

The nation's highest court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments on the presidential immunity claim for the week of April 22, meaning that even if the justices ruled quickly by mid-May, the likelihood that a trial ends before the elections has become thin.

Indeed, Trump has 88 days, or approximately three months, left to prepare his defense for the trial. The clock stopped when Trump appealed his request for immunity to the Washington Circuit on December 8, given that the now-abandoned trial date was March 4.

The trial itself is expected to last another three months. Prosecutors estimated that their presentation of the case would take between four and six weeks, Trump's defense could take another four weeks, jury selection could take at least a week and deliberations could take another week: about 12 weeks.

In the best-case scenario, for the special counsel, if the Supreme Court rejects Trump's immunity request in May, it would pave the way for a trial that would begin in August and a verdict by November, potentially right after on election day.

In a worst-case scenario for the special prosecutor, the Supreme Court would take longer to issue a decision, perhaps at the end of his term in July, and then even though a trial could still begin before Election Day, a verdict might not be returned for months. after the elections.

