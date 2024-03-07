Donald Trump faces a new Republican threat





Liz Cheney, a former Wyoming Republican congresswoman and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, has launched a new political action committee (PAC) that aims to prevent the former president from returning to the White House.

Cheney, one of two Republicans who were part of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, announced The Great Task PAC on Wednesday while urging others to “join me in the fight for freedom of our nation.”

The PAC, named after a quote from Abraham Lincoln, was announced the same day Nikki Haley dropped out of the GOP presidential primary. The move paved the way for Trump's confirmation as the party's 2024 nominee, setting up a rematch against President Joe Biden in November.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, while promoting the group she sponsors, Cheney wrote: “The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who tried to overturn an election and take power. We have eight months to save our republic and ensure that Donald Trump never comes near the Oval Office again.”

Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a Super Tuesday election party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on March 5. Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney launched a… 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a Super Tuesday election party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 5. Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney launched a PAC that aims to prevent Trump from winning the 2024 election. More from CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

On its website, The Great Task describes itself as a multi-candidate PAC that focuses on “upholding the rule of law, upholding our Constitution, and recognizing that all citizens have a responsibility to place their duty toward the country above partisanship.” “

“The Great Task is designed to educate and mobilize Americans in a unified effort to ensure the continued existence of our Republic,” he adds.

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

Cheney previously suggested she might launch a third-party presidential campaign to challenge Trump.

“I think the situation we find ourselves in is very serious and the politics of the moment require independents, Republicans and Democrats to come together in a way that helps form a new coalition, which may well be a third party option . “, Cheney told USA TODAY in December 2023.

Cheney has long faced scorn from Trump and other MAGA Republicans for her criticism of the former president, including being one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump during the attack on the Capitol in January 2021.

The Wyoming Republican Party also voted to censure Cheney and no longer considered her a member of the GOP due to her opposition to the former president.

She left office in January 2023 after losing her Republican primary to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in August 2022.

The PAC's name refers to the “great task” that Lincoln suggested the country must accomplish during his 1863 Gettysburg Address during the Civil War.

During his speech, Lincoln insisted that “we are firmly resolved that these dead have not died in vain.” May this nation, under God, experience a new birth of freedom and government of the people, by the people and for the people.” no people will perish from this land. »

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-liz-cheney-pac-great-task-1876834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos