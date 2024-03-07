Politics
Life with Jeya Wilson: From Sri Lanka to Wanganui and Most Everything In Between
Jeya Wilson with Boris Johnson, who succeeded him as president of the Oxford Union.
By RNZ
No one could have predicted the twists and turns Jeya Wilson's life would take between her birth in Sri Lanka in 1951 and her life as a hermit in Whanganui.
After being bullied as a child in England and helping Barack Obama become the first African-American president of the United States, she helped launch the anti-nuclear movement, visited apartheid South Africa with his white partner and won a student election with Boris Johnson. as his running mate.
But what she is perhaps best known for is bringing David Lange into the 1985 Oxford Union debate, during which he uttered the famous phrase…if you just hold your breath one moment, I can smell the uranium on it as you lean towards me.
Wilson told RNZ that the Oxford Union was seen as the place that produces prime ministers because many prime ministers have come from there.
But, aware of the abuse she suffered as a child in England, she never planned to go to Oxford University.
My father had tried to persuade me to go to England because he had studied there and I was there as a child, and I told him that he was an Anglophile and that I was not going to do what he wanted . But after seeing Oxford, I thought maybe I'd like to go there after all.
Unable to pay the tuition fees, she studied hard and won a scholarship. Soon, she found herself running for president of the Oxford Union alongside Johnson, future British Prime Minister and his successor within the union. She became the second woman of color to hold this prestigious title, after Benazir Bhutto, the future Prime Minister of Pakistan.
My father was a principal, his last job was as principal in Samoa of the teacher training college. You know, while Benazir, her father was president of a country, so there were big differences there.
It was only the fact of being able to debate that brought me there… rather than social or other connections, which I didn't have.
But before that, she was part of the standing committee which organized the famous debates.
The then president jokingly said: Jeya, can you bring the Prime Minister of New Zealand? And I said, maybe. So I wrote him a letter. Now, I had known him before through the anti-apartheid movement, so I wrote to him and said, you know, would you consider coming? And he responded and said yes.
It is to his eternal credit that he was willing to take this risk and come to debate, without knowing how the debate would unfold. Because when I was president and this is very important, I won't name the country, but another prime minister wanted to come and I said, sure, you'll be welcome and we'd love to have you here. But he said: the person who wrote on his behalf, can you guarantee that he will win the debate? I said no, I can't.
And that's when I realized… what a risk David Lange was taking by coming there. You know, he could have lost the entire debate which was broadcast everywhere, live.
She was the first to speak in the debate on the motion that nuclear weapons are morally indefensible. Rumor had it that Ronald Reagan, the American president, was watching the scene.
The atmosphere was electric because there was a lot at stake in the sense that… you don't often see a Prime Minister come and debate, he comes and speaks and there were a lot of them. But debate? This is an other story.
David Lange got a standing ovation like in my time there I had never seen a standing ovation like that…we didn't expect him to win because he was against, you know, a lot of Americans and the way he handled the situation, he held that whole public in the palm of his hand.
These days, Wilson lives a quiet life in Wanganui.
I live a hermit's existence by choice. After 14 years of living on the shores of Lake Geneva, I always said I would come back to die at home in Aotearoa, she told presenter Emile Donovan.
And so my husband and I came back here, and I didn't want to live in Wellington, and it was Te Awa here in Wanganui, as you know, it's the first river in the world to be granted legal rights, and I love being here and living a simple life, and I wouldn't change it for anything.
And how you found me, I don't know.
– RNZ
