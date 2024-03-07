Armenia says it maintains regular contacts with Ankara and Erdogan

Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned that Moscow would not stop if it won in Ukraine and threatened the rest of Europe, as she signed a key bilateral defense and cooperation agreement with France on March 7.

“If the aggressor is not stopped, he will continue and the front line will continue to move closer. Closer to us. Closer to you,” Sandu said after signing the agreement in Paris with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

“Europe must therefore present a united front. Aggression must be repelled by strong force,” she added.

Macron in turn promised France's “unwavering support” for Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, in the face of the threat from Moscow.

France and Moldova reached a first agreement in September on the training of military personnel, regular consultations on defense and intelligence sharing.

Sandu said Moscow planned to undermine Moldova's stability and divert the southeastern country from the path of European integration ahead of a presidential election and a referendum on EU membership. 'European Union.

A report from the Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) emitted a stark warning about Russia's plans to derail Moldova's efforts to shake off Moscow's decades-long influence and move closer to the West.

Speaking before his departure for Paris, Sandu said that “Moscow wants to destabilize the situation in Moldova, Moscow wants to intimidate Moldovan citizens, especially since this year we could hold a referendum on Moldova's membership in the “EU – at least this is my proposal and I hope that the Moldovan parliament will support it.”

The pro-Western Sandu, under whom Moldova made a sharp U-turn away from Russia and toward Europe, is up for re-election later this year after inflicting a surprise defeat to Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in 2020.

Sandu has previously indicated that she would prefer the presidential election and the referendum on EU membership to take place simultaneously. Moldova has received an invitation to open accession negotiations with the 27-member bloc in 2022.

She said that militarily, Moldova is protected from a possible Russian attack by its eastern neighbor Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian aggression for two years.

“Moscow has no way of reaching Moldova, firstly because Ukraine is our shield and Ukraine is resisting [Russia’s aggression] and will continue to resist. And secondly because Moldova has powerful friends and has chosen to side with the free world,” Sandu said.

Before this visit, the French presidency indicated in a press release, providing more details, that France would reiterate its support “for the independence, sovereignty and security of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the war of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Presenting his report on March 5, SIS chief Alexandru Musteata said his agency is in possession of “some data” on actions planned for this year and next that would undermine Moldova's membership in the EU and bring it back under Russia's sphere of influence.

“The details indicate strategies for 2024 and 2025 that involve supporting pro-Russian political actors with ties to intelligence services, organized crime groups and Kremlin leaders,” Musteata said.

France is also hosting an online meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers on March 7 to discuss growing support for Ukraine, but also for Moldova, which France says faces ” increasing destabilization measures” on the part of Russia.

With Sandu at the helm, neutral Moldova also strongly condemned Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, aligning itself firmly with Kiev while strengthening ties with its other neighbor, EU member Romania and of NATO, with which Moldova shares a common language and history.

SIS chief Musteata said his agency's intelligence suggests Moscow would use the tools from its old playbook to sow instability in Moldova.

“We anticipate that attempts will be made to trigger several social and political crises, trigger clashes and incite inter-ethnic hatred that would lead to security crises in the Gagauz autonomy or the Transnistria region,” Musteata said.

Semi-autonomous Gagauzia is populated mainly by Turkish Gagauz who speak Russian and have adopted Russian Orthodox Christianity.

Moscow-backed Transnistria declared independence from Moldova in 1990 and fought a war with Chisinau that was tilted in favor of the separatists by Russian troops still stationed in the region. He recently “appealed” to Moscow for support to offset what he sees as “unbearable pressure” from pro-Western Moldova.

This call, which appears largely orchestrated by the Kremlin itself, has raised alarms in Western capitals, a prelude to a possible “unification” of the separatist region with Moscow.

“Moldova is facing increasingly aggressive attempts at destabilization,” said French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine on February 29.

With reporting from Reuters and AFP