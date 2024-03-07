Politics
Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform
PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas during the joint inauguration of the MPP and strengthening of commitment for the implementation of the MPP Digital, in Jakarta, Thursday (03/07).
JAKARTA – Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, inaugurated 16 Public Service Shopping Centers (MPPs). Additionally, 60 regions have also expressed their commitment to strengthening digital transformation through MPP Digital. It would appear that currently the government is focusing on preparing integrated digital services, one of which is the national portal which will interoperate between the various major government public services serving the community.
Minister Anas called on regional governments to interoperate existing services on a single portal as this is linked to President Joko Widodo's directive not to create new applications. In these three months, you have to work hard to achieve this, call the Ministry of Information, I don't want new applications, how to interoperate application services, if there are too many applications, the people will get into trouble because they have to men-download applications one by one, he said during the joint inauguration of the MPP and the commitment to implement the digital MPP, in Jakarta, Thursday (03/07).
The 16 deputies are the deputy of Medan City, the deputy of Siak Regency, the deputy of Seluma Regency, the deputy of Sarolangun Regency, the deputy of Bangka Regency, the deputy of Mesuji Regency, the deputy of Sukabumi City, the deputy of Banjarnegara Regency, the Member of Parliament for Tegal City, the Member of Parliament for Probolinggo City, the Member of Parliament for Katingan Regency, the Member of Parliament for Lamandau. Regency, MLA Sukamara Regency, MLA Banjarmasin City, MLA Gowa Regency and MLA Wonosobo Regency.
On this occasion, 60 regional heads also expressed their commitment to increasing the implementation of digital management of deputies, among which three districts/cities also inaugurated their deputies simultaneously. Minister Anas also expressed his appreciation to the regional heads who presented MPP and MPP Digital.
There are 216 deputies (MPP and MPPD), once again congratulations to the friends who have MPP commitment, because out of the 508 districts/cities there are only 216, this means that you have a very high commitment and today “Today we are inaugurating 16,” he said. .
To accelerate the integration of government digital services, the Ministry of PANRB has been asked to immediately accelerate the implementation of the SPBE. Minister Anas emphasized that in addition to the MPP which is now operational, the government is also moving forward with the digital MPP. It is hoped that through MPP Digital, the challenges of complex services will become easier in the future and people will no longer need to access various applications.
Minister Anas also called on regional leaders to prioritize the office of MP. According to him, buildings do not necessarily have to be magnificent, the most important thing is that they function optimally. At the same time, the improved governance of SPBE has at least been implemented to improve the public service ecosystem which focuses on four aspects, namely direct services, mobile services, self-serviceAnd electronic services.
Regarding the digital transformation of government services, it was stated that there are currently nine priority government services which are core services integrated into the portal so that they are more easily accessible to the public. The nine priority services are health services, education services, social assistance, digital identity based on demographics, One Data Indonesia services, financial transactions, onboarding. portal serviceservices of the state apparatus, driving license online.
Furthermore, Minister Anas asked regional heads to encourage people to take care of the population's digital identity (IKD). With digital identity, all data can be stored with a single identity, making it useless to people. back to school personal data.
With IKD, there will be Single Sign On (SSO) to access many digital services. We therefore ask the regents/mayors, officials and the public to take care of the IKD. “So that in the future, people no longer need to fill their position repeatedly,” Anas said.
Regarding health services, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the presence of MPP Digital could simplify the licensing process for health workers such as certificates of registration (STR), professional letters of credit (SKP) and licenses to practice (SIP). Finally we met Mr. Anas, we want to make MPP Digital so we are digitalizing it now, and today it is launched in 60 districts/cities so that all STR, SKP and SIP are all digital, we don't have any no need for too much “It’s difficult and we make the process inexpensive and transparent,” he said.
Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Suhajar Diantoro said that the Ministry of Interior is committed to making the SPBE and MPP a success. According to him, countries that are progressing faster than many other countries are countries that are evolving or transforming into service organizations.
This means that if you want to progress, you have to turn it into some kind of service. “Regents are servants, we, Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior, serve, something like that,” he concluded. For information, the 60 digital organization locations of deputies are visible in ministerial decree No. PANRB. 864/2023 regarding the location of digital public service shopping center organizers. (PR MENPANRB)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.menpan.go.id/site/berita-terkini/resmikan-16-mpp-menteri-anas-ajak-interoperabilitas-layanan-publik-ke-portal-nasional
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he voted for Donald Trump for president in 2024 primaries
- Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform
- UK house prices near 2022 peak after five consecutive months of rises | house price
- New UK tax break poses 'threat' to Irish film industry
- Women's tennis hosts a pair of top-20 teams – University of South Carolina Athletics
- Pentagon's high-tech transition is doomed without buy-in from Prime
- We barely felt the East Hampton earthquake but it added to the history of the area
- Positives for Hollywood despite industry pessimism and gloom
- Michigan, Alabama among transfer portal college football teams should enter spring training
- “Fashion Art: Spring Fling” to benefit the Latrobe Art Center | Events of regional interest
- Nilsevimab is highly effective in preventing respiratory syncytial virus hospitalization in infants, report shows
- Seth Meyers notes Donald Trump's strange effect on Fox News hosts