Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform

PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas during the joint inauguration of the MPP and strengthening of commitment for the implementation of the MPP Digital, in Jakarta, Thursday (03/07).

JAKARTA – Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, inaugurated 16 Public Service Shopping Centers (MPPs). Additionally, 60 regions have also expressed their commitment to strengthening digital transformation through MPP Digital. It would appear that currently the government is focusing on preparing integrated digital services, one of which is the national portal which will interoperate between the various major government public services serving the community.

Minister Anas called on regional governments to interoperate existing services on a single portal as this is linked to President Joko Widodo's directive not to create new applications. In these three months, you have to work hard to achieve this, call the Ministry of Information, I don't want new applications, how to interoperate application services, if there are too many applications, the people will get into trouble because they have to men-download applications one by one, he said during the joint inauguration of the MPP and the commitment to implement the digital MPP, in Jakarta, Thursday (03/07).

The 16 deputies are the deputy of Medan City, the deputy of Siak Regency, the deputy of Seluma Regency, the deputy of Sarolangun Regency, the deputy of Bangka Regency, the deputy of Mesuji Regency, the deputy of Sukabumi City, the deputy of Banjarnegara Regency, the Member of Parliament for Tegal City, the Member of Parliament for Probolinggo City, the Member of Parliament for Katingan Regency, the Member of Parliament for Lamandau. Regency, MLA Sukamara Regency, MLA Banjarmasin City, MLA Gowa Regency and MLA Wonosobo Regency.

On this occasion, 60 regional heads also expressed their commitment to increasing the implementation of digital management of deputies, among which three districts/cities also inaugurated their deputies simultaneously. Minister Anas also expressed his appreciation to the regional heads who presented MPP and MPP Digital.

There are 216 deputies (MPP and MPPD), once again congratulations to the friends who have MPP commitment, because out of the 508 districts/cities there are only 216, this means that you have a very high commitment and today “Today we are inaugurating 16,” he said. .

To accelerate the integration of government digital services, the Ministry of PANRB has been asked to immediately accelerate the implementation of the SPBE. Minister Anas emphasized that in addition to the MPP which is now operational, the government is also moving forward with the digital MPP. It is hoped that through MPP Digital, the challenges of complex services will become easier in the future and people will no longer need to access various applications.

Minister Anas also called on regional leaders to prioritize the office of MP. According to him, buildings do not necessarily have to be magnificent, the most important thing is that they function optimally. At the same time, the improved governance of SPBE has at least been implemented to improve the public service ecosystem which focuses on four aspects, namely direct services, mobile services, self-serviceAnd electronic services.

Regarding the digital transformation of government services, it was stated that there are currently nine priority government services which are core services integrated into the portal so that they are more easily accessible to the public. The nine priority services are health services, education services, social assistance, digital identity based on demographics, One Data Indonesia services, financial transactions, onboarding. portal serviceservices of the state apparatus, driving license online.

Furthermore, Minister Anas asked regional heads to encourage people to take care of the population's digital identity (IKD). With digital identity, all data can be stored with a single identity, making it useless to people. back to school personal data.

With IKD, there will be Single Sign On (SSO) to access many digital services. We therefore ask the regents/mayors, officials and the public to take care of the IKD. “So that in the future, people no longer need to fill their position repeatedly,” Anas said.

Regarding health services, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the presence of MPP Digital could simplify the licensing process for health workers such as certificates of registration (STR), professional letters of credit (SKP) and licenses to practice (SIP). Finally we met Mr. Anas, we want to make MPP Digital so we are digitalizing it now, and today it is launched in 60 districts/cities so that all STR, SKP and SIP are all digital, we don't have any no need for too much “It’s difficult and we make the process inexpensive and transparent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Suhajar Diantoro said that the Ministry of Interior is committed to making the SPBE and MPP a success. According to him, countries that are progressing faster than many other countries are countries that are evolving or transforming into service organizations.

This means that if you want to progress, you have to turn it into some kind of service. “Regents are servants, we, Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior, serve, something like that,” he concluded. For information, the 60 digital organization locations of deputies are visible in ministerial decree No. PANRB. 864/2023 regarding the location of digital public service shopping center organizers. (PR MENPANRB)