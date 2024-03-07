Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he voted for Donald Trump for president in 2024 primaries





Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who declared himself a Republican last fall, eschewed partisan politics during his first term in a nonpartisan stance and refused to publicly support President Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the election of 2020.

Johnson says he voted for Trump for president in the Texas Republican primary on Tuesday because he believes the former president cares more about the issues that matter to him than Biden does.

He has, during his second and final term as the city's top elected official, promoted other Republican mayors and said in a virtual speech to the Republican National Committee that he was committed to removing Joe Biden.

In a statement sent to the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, Johnson indicated he would continue to support Trump over Biden in what is shaping up to be a rematch of the 2020 general election. Trump is the last major Republican candidate remaining after the Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced Wednesday that she was suspending her presidential campaign.

“I voted with 100% certainty that Donald Trump cares more about the issues that are most important to me and my family, like fighting crime, lowering the tax burden on hard-working people and businesses and strengthening border security, than Joe Biden,” Johnson said. I also hope that Donald Trump will be much more receptive than any liberal Democratic administration to grassroots ideas about how to actually improve America's cities by making them safer, greener, and more prosperous.

Johnson delved deeper into party politics in separate remarks Wednesday, calling the failure of a recall effort against him and an attempt pushed by self-promoted partisan opportunists and the media ridiculous.

City Clerk Bilierae Johnson confirmed the recall request would not move forward after lead organizer Davante Peters failed to submit any documents by Tuesday's deadline. Peters told The News in February that he estimated he had less than 10 percent of the required 103,595 valid voter signatures and didn't think he would get close to the tally he needed.

Johnson called the effort a waste of time, energy and ink.

This is a purely partisan game played by leftists telling a false narrative, the mayor said in a separate statement.

Peters said he filed the petition in January because he and other residents were concerned that Johnson was not focusing enough on his duties as mayor. City records show Johnson failed to attend five of 36 City Council meetings in 2023, more than any of the other 14 council members. The mayor also missed parts of 13 other meetings last year.

Johnson rejected scrutiny of his attendance record, saying he still attends the vast majority of City Council meetings, and blamed the media for covering the recall effort, similar to media criticism often expressed by Trump.

The mayor's latest remarks come less than a month after he appeared before a national audience and reiterated his commitment to advancing the GOP's goals.

I am proud to stand with the Black community and I am proud to stand with the RNC in our combined efforts to reintroduce good old conservatism to the honest, law-abiding citizens of this great nation, Johnson said in a press release dated February 14. acceptance speech for the RNCs Trailblazer Award. Together, we are determined to retire Joe Biden and his aides this fall and expand the Republican Party more than ever in the process.

Johnson asked people to spread awareness about the Republican Party and promoted an RNC initiative to encourage voters across the country to vote this fall as soon as they can.

This year, we need every Republican to develop a plan and secure their vote before Election Day, Johnson said.

Keep nonpartisan offices nonpartisan?

These comments stand in stark contrast to those from 2020, when Johnson told The News in September that he had pledged not to support candidates in partisan races while he was mayor.

He explained at the time that he thought it was important that we keep offices nonpartisan, and that sitting out this election cycle, which included the presidential election between Biden and Trump, was good for Dallas.

Johnson explained in a December interview with CBS 11 that he refused requests from Biden's office in 2020 to endorse his presidential bid. He said he thought it wasn't an easy thing to do at the time, given his background as a Democrat.

[Biden] “I had garnered the support of every prominent Democrat in Dallas, except the sitting mayor, who was a known Democrat, because I had promised on the campaign trail that I would not support any partisan race as a mayor,” he said in the interview. And I kept that promise, perhaps to my detriment. I have never supported anyone running for office where you run as a D or R.

He noted that he has supported at least two challengers to City Council incumbents during the 2021 election cycle. City Council races are nonpartisan.

Johnson is not the first Dallas mayor to intervene in a presidential election. In 2019, then-Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings supported Biden's presidential campaign.

Dallas County Republican Party Chair Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu said she thinks Johnson could make a difference on Election Day in the fall if he campaigns on behalf of a candidate.

If he goes out and engages the public and tells his story about why he decided to change and if he campaigns for a candidate, it could have an impact, said Stoddard-Hajdu, who was defeated Tuesday by former Florida Rep. Allen. West in the race to lead the Dallas County Republican Party.

Kardal Coleman, chairman of the Dallas County Democratic Party, questioned whether Johnson's remarks would have any influence on Dallas voters, especially given his long history as a Democrat.

It's his choice as an elected official (to enter national politics), but voters here will have their choice as well, said Coleman, who led an online petition calling on Johnson to resign after the mayor stepped down. declared Republican. .

