Politics
China prioritizes Communist Party interests
P.Perhaps the most striking aspect of the annual session of the Chinese Parliament, which opened on Monday March 4, was the absence of the press conference that, for 30 years, every prime minister has held at the end of this essentially formal assembly. . Xi Jinping, who has never deigned to answer journalists' questions since coming to power in 2012, undoubtedly did not appreciate that in 2021, the Prime Minister at the time, Li Keqiang, took advantage of the sole opportunity given to him every year to speak to the press to point out that 600 million Chinese citizens lived on less than 1,000 yuan (around 120) per month. This statement seriously undermined Xi's claims that he had succeeded in tackling poverty. With Li due to leave office in 2023, Xi is taking the opportunity to put an end to this ritual.
It would be wrong to view this decision as a simple battle of egos. This goes hand in hand with another reform: since 2020, the duration of this parliamentary session has been reduced from around two weeks to just one.
The significance of these two changes is all too obvious. In Xi's China, the state is above all in the service and under the command of the Communist Party. Xi likes to use his title of President of the Republic on the international stage, but in reality his two other functions of General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission are the most important in the exercise of power.
Disturbing return to origins
In the 2000s, Xi's predecessors increased the prerogatives of the state at the expense of the party. A way of proving to the rest of the world and to the Chinese themselves that the last page of Maoism had been turned. But Xi has always seen this separation of powers, however relative, as a threat. As a true Leninist, he is convinced of the primacy of the party over the country. It is the flag of the Communist Party, not that of the People's Republic of China, that covers the body of Mao Zedong in the Tiananmen Square mausoleum.
This return to Xi's roots is worrying but not surprising. This is a continuation of the change in the Constitution which, since 2018, has put an end to term limits, allowing Xi to stay in power as long as he wishes, once again breaking with the policy launched at death of Mao in 1976.
Unsurprisingly, this primacy of ideology is accompanied by a strengthening of measures intended to protect “national security”, which in practice gives the party more power to attack its supposed “enemies” at home and abroad. 'stranger. While Chinese leaders regularly assert, particularly to the international business community, that they want to deepen the policy of reform and opening up to the world, the facts show the opposite. More than ever, Xi is driven by a single motivation: the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.
The main victims of this all-powerful party are the Chinese themselves. Not only because any semblance of civil society is nipped in the bud, but also because the primacy of ideology threatens to disrupt the smooth functioning of the economy. Will this hardening of mentalities last? For a long time, the country's prosperity in recent years made it acceptable. If prosperity were to weaken in the long term, its justification in the eyes of the Chinese could also end up blunting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2024/03/07/china-is-putting-communist-party-interests-first_6594388_23.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China prioritizes Communist Party interests
- Invest like Donald Trump with this Manhattan REIT with a yield of almost 6%
- Mutual frustrations arise within the US-Ukraine alliance
- Texas Actor Jesse Plemons Stars in New Shiner Bock Oscars Ad Campaign
- Table tennis: 3 youngsters cut teeth at the 13th African Games
- Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets for China
- Donate your prom dress or purchase one for free from the North Zulch ISD prom closet.
- Azerbaijan: The campaign of intimidation against independent media continues with the raid on Toplum TV
- Weekend events: music, cinema, Bollywood, a parade and more
- Trade deficit widens 5.1% to $67.4 billion in January, largest trade deficit in nine months
- AI designers toil in a Wi-Fi desert at Google's newest office
- Sr. Producer, Content and Programming