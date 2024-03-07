China prioritizes Communist Party interests

P.Perhaps the most striking aspect of the annual session of the Chinese Parliament, which opened on Monday March 4, was the absence of the press conference that, for 30 years, every prime minister has held at the end of this essentially formal assembly. . Xi Jinping, who has never deigned to answer journalists' questions since coming to power in 2012, undoubtedly did not appreciate that in 2021, the Prime Minister at the time, Li Keqiang, took advantage of the sole opportunity given to him every year to speak to the press to point out that 600 million Chinese citizens lived on less than 1,000 yuan (around 120) per month. This statement seriously undermined Xi's claims that he had succeeded in tackling poverty. With Li due to leave office in 2023, Xi is taking the opportunity to put an end to this ritual.

It would be wrong to view this decision as a simple battle of egos. This goes hand in hand with another reform: since 2020, the duration of this parliamentary session has been reduced from around two weeks to just one.

The significance of these two changes is all too obvious. In Xi's China, the state is above all in the service and under the command of the Communist Party. Xi likes to use his title of President of the Republic on the international stage, but in reality his two other functions of General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission are the most important in the exercise of power.

Disturbing return to origins

In the 2000s, Xi's predecessors increased the prerogatives of the state at the expense of the party. A way of proving to the rest of the world and to the Chinese themselves that the last page of Maoism had been turned. But Xi has always seen this separation of powers, however relative, as a threat. As a true Leninist, he is convinced of the primacy of the party over the country. It is the flag of the Communist Party, not that of the People's Republic of China, that covers the body of Mao Zedong in the Tiananmen Square mausoleum.

This return to Xi's roots is worrying but not surprising. This is a continuation of the change in the Constitution which, since 2018, has put an end to term limits, allowing Xi to stay in power as long as he wishes, once again breaking with the policy launched at death of Mao in 1976.

Unsurprisingly, this primacy of ideology is accompanied by a strengthening of measures intended to protect “national security”, which in practice gives the party more power to attack its supposed “enemies” at home and abroad. 'stranger. While Chinese leaders regularly assert, particularly to the international business community, that they want to deepen the policy of reform and opening up to the world, the facts show the opposite. More than ever, Xi is driven by a single motivation: the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

The main victims of this all-powerful party are the Chinese themselves. Not only because any semblance of civil society is nipped in the bud, but also because the primacy of ideology threatens to disrupt the smooth functioning of the economy. Will this hardening of mentalities last? For a long time, the country's prosperity in recent years made it acceptable. If prosperity were to weaken in the long term, its justification in the eyes of the Chinese could also end up blunting.

