RTL 5minutes – Zelensky visits Turkey on Friday





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Istanbul on Friday to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the war against Russia and navigation in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidency announced. The two leaders will meet at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, with a press conference scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT), the presidency said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. “The situation between Ukraine and Russia and the latest contacts regarding the restart of a secure corridor in the Black Sea” will be the focus of their meeting, the ministry added. Zelensky last visited Turkey in July 2023, when he held lengthy talks with Erdogan, who also has close ties to Moscow. Upon returning to kyiv, Zelensky brought back five senior commanders of the Azov regiment who were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the conflict as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow. Members of the regiment played a key role in the defense of the city of Mariupol until its fall to the Russians in May 2022. Ukraine has repeatedly requested more weapons to help it push back Russian forces, which have recently made progress on the ground. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a video conference of 28 countries, including Ukraine, on Thursday to follow up on initiatives discussed at a summit he hosted last week. – Turkey's mediating role – Turkey, which relies heavily on Russia for its energy supplies, has been reluctant to adhere to sanctions against Moscow and is regularly accused by the West of circumventing them. But Ankara, with the United Nations, negotiated a deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing the export of kyiv's grain via the Black Sea until Russia withdraws in July 2022. Ukraine began using an alternative route for its grain transportation along the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts in August, a month after Russia abandoned the historic deal. Turkey has been pushing for a deal to ensure cargo ships can safely navigate these waters again. Last Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Turkey and met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at a diplomatic forum. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ankara has carefully maintained its ties with its two Black Sea neighbors. Turkey still hopes to restart a peace effort in 2022 when the rivals' top negotiators meet in Istanbul.

