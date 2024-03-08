Establishment and govt will be responsible if anything happens to imprisoned Imran Khan: PTI





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Shoaib Shaheen said the incumbent government and the establishment would be responsible if anything happened to the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

“Attempts are being made to threaten and assassinate the PTI founder. Why do terrorists choose to target only Adiala Prison instead of other prisons across the country? » Shaheen said while speaking to reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad on Thursday.

His statement comes after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three 'Afghan' terrorists and recovered Adiala prison map, hand grenade and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession .

Khan, the only prime minister to have been removed from office, is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi while serving several sentences in the Toshakana case, un-Islamic marriage and the cipher case.

A failed assassination attempt was also made against Khan in November 2022 when he led an anti-government rally in Wazirabad. He was shot in the leg.

'Falsification' of records Although Khan was unable to run in the elections and remained behind bars, his party won a significant number of seats in the National Assembly, and party leaders claim their mandate was “stolen” or that they would have obtained an equal number of seats. a greater number.

In his conversation with reporters, Shaheen claimed that the average vote count reached 99.99% in some polling stations after “falsification” of records linked to the 2024 national election results, which were factually “impossible”.

The politician and lawyer announced that his party had decided to publish a “white paper” soon.

Reiterating the allegations of “rigging”, Shaheen said the party would file a case, on the basis of Form 45, against the Returning Officers (Ros) involved in “falsifying” the poll results.

He claimed that PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and even independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had “the same Form 45”.

Criticizing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Shaheen said the current rulers would get another loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would be spent on the elites, but the entire financial burden would be borne by the nation later. .

To a question, he once again declared that his party would not negotiate with the “dacoits” at any cost.

