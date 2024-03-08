Pakistani generals fail to rig elections





Pakistan's worst kept secret is that its military dominates its government. Whether to protect the nation from chaos or to protect their own privileged access to power and wealth, its generals have manipulated the country's politics for decades. Pakistani voters, like those around the world, want change. February's horrific election fiasco shows that it is increasingly difficult for the military to prevent political disruptors from upsetting their plans but, unfortunately for Pakistan's future, it has once again managed to ignore the public demand for new direction.

A quick recap: The generals and popular leader Imran Khan decided some time ago that they could no longer trust each other. The military then removed Khan as prime minister and threw him in prison, as it did many former prime ministers who refused to respect their rule. He now faces more than 150 criminal charges, all of which he denies.

When the top brass refused to let him participate in the February national elections, even from prison, Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party aides created AI-generated speeches of Khan that were then broadcast throughout Pakistan. In a country where 40% of voters are illiterate, military-dominated courts ruled that ballot papers could not include Khan's party symbol, a cricket bat to refer to Khan's professional sporting prowess, but the party has promised to move forward. When the generals refused to allow PTI members to appear on the ballot, many ran as independents.

The army and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, exiled and later rehabilitated, were convinced that destroying Khan's candidacy would ensure a victory for Sharif. He does not have. Even after manipulating the courts and media, stuffing ballot boxes, and cutting off cellphone services and social media in areas where Khan's voters were making their exit plans, the country's self-appointed overlords could not prevent voters from shocking. Pakistan and the world by giving victory to the independents who defended Imran Khan's PTI. They did not win a majority, but they won more seats than any single party.

It took the army and its political subordinates three weeks to sort out this mess and find a way to keep Khan's party out of power. On March 4, Pakistan's newly formed Parliament announced that Shehbaz's brother Sharif Nawaz and acting prime minister since the military regained power last August would once again lead a coalition government. All in the name of stability.

It is reasonable to ask why Sharif, or anyone else, would want this job. Pakistan ranks 161st out of 191 countries on the United Nations Human Development Index. Its economic outlook remains poor. Around 40% of Pakistanis live in poverty and inflation stands at around 30%. Power outages are part of everyday life. To pay its external debt and avoid a default, the Pakistani government must find more than 20 billion dollars. Its current reserves have fallen to less than $10 billion.

The country is becoming more and more isolated. China and Saudi Arabia, traditional investors in Pakistan, increasingly view the country as a bad business bet. The United States' traditional security partners are less interested, particularly since the United States' withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan. And although Khan promised that PTI lawmakers would sit in opposition, the party's supporters have already demonstrated their ability and willingness to generate major unrest on the streets of Pakistan's largest cities.

Worse, the military establishment has shown Pakistani voters that their country's democracy cannot create the change they need. This bodes ill for the nation and for all those who would lead it, whether elected or not.

