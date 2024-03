Coming this week on television and radio

EMPHASIZE: A celebratory service for Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey's annual service, featuring music, readings and poetry from around the world. Monday 2:15 p.m., BBC1 TELEVISION: Friday 1:45 p.m. (BBC1) Father Brown The priest puts himself in danger when asked for help (10/10). Sunday 11:30 a.m. (BBC1) The Ups and Downs of a Kosher Marriage: Love, Faith, and Me Saul and Shoshi hope that their strict Orthodox Jewish faith will help them overcome any obstacles they may face (I repeat). 1:15 p.m. (BBC1) Songs of praise Canon Kate Bottley celebrates Mothering Sunday at a Christian-inspired nursery in Stockport and meets mothers strong in their faith. Monday 9 p.m. (BBC2) Is college really worth it? Comedian and former teacher Geoff Norcott investigates Britain's higher education sector. Tuesday 9 p.m. (BBC2) Saving lives at sea during World War II A special episode to commemorate the bicentenary of the RNLI (1/10). Wednesday and Thursday 9 p.m. (C4) The rise and fall of Boris Johnson A documentary featuring archival material, beginning in 2019 and ending with Mr. Johnson's resignation in 2022 (3-4/4). Thursday 11:20 p.m. (C4) 20 days in Mariupol First-hand reporting that looks back at the start of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine. RADIO: Friday 11:30 a.m. (Worldwide service) Heart and soul Why Jibrail Omar, formerly Timothy Weeks, held captive for three years in Afghanistan by the Taliban, became a full member after his release. Sunday 8:10 a.m. (R4) Sunday worship The Bishop of Lancaster, Dr Jill Duff, preaches during a service at Ripley St Thomas C of E Academy, Lancaster, for Mothering Sunday. Monday 9:30 p.m. (R3) Compline From St Thomass, Kirkholt, Rochdale, sung by the choristers of the Diocese of Manchester. 11 p.m. (R4) Lenten Discussions A reflection on Mary's experience of Jesus' death, written and presented by Dr. Selina Stone (4/6). Wednesday 4 p.m. (R3) Choral Vespers Live from Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin. Thursday 4 p.m. (R4) Follow the planet Emily Knight explores, using trackers, the impact of environmental changes on animals (1/3). 9:30 p.m. (Worldwide service) Assignment Linda Pressly reports from the US-Mexico border on the experiences of Mexican migrants. 10 p.m. (R3) Free thought What constitutes human nature and to what extent are all identities culturally constructed? Matthew Sweet returns to the ideas of Michel Foucault.

