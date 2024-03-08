Donald Trump forced to pay legal fees for company he sued over Russian sex party allegations





Donald Trump will have to pay six-figure legal costs for the company he sued over allegations that he participated in perverted sexual acts and paid bribes to Russian officials.

The former and possible future US president has filed a lawsuit against Orbis Business Intelligence, a consultancy founded by a former MI6 officer.

Christopher Steele, who previously headed Russia's secret intelligence service office, was the author of the so-called Steele Dossier, which included debunked allegations that Mr. Trump was compromised by Russia's security service, the FSB.

At a hearing in London last year, the High Court heard that Mr Trump was filing a data protection complaint over two filing notes which claimed he attended sex parties in St Petersburg and had indulged in golden showers with prostitutes in Moscow.

In a ruling last month, Judge Steyn dismissed Mr. Trump's case, finding that his claim for compensation was doomed to fail.

And in an order obtained by the PA news agency on Thursday, the judge also said the Republican frontrunner would pay Orbiss the full costs of the claim.

Ms Justice Steyn said Orbis had estimated its costs at more than €600,000.

She ordered Mr Trump to pay 300,000 euros before the full amount of costs is decided by a specialist judge.

The order, dating from early February, also states that Mr. Trump has made no attempt to appeal.

The dossier, made up of more than a dozen notes, was produced by Orbis in 2016 ahead of the US election which saw Mr Trump become president before being leaked and published by BuzzFeed in 2017.

At the October 2023 hearing, Hugh Tomlinson KC, on behalf of Mr Trump, outlined the allegations in the memos, which also included a claim that the 77-year-old had previously soiled a bed used by former President Barack Obama and his wife as being wildly inaccurate. .

Dismissing that claim, Judge Steyn said the mere fact that Orbis held copies of the memos could not cause Mr Trump distress.

The news comes as President Joe Biden prepares to use his fourth State of the Union address Thursday night to sharpen distinctions between himself and Republican opponent Donald Trump, touting the country's strong economy, pushing rich people to pay more taxes and trying to relieve voters. concerns about his advanced age.

Biden's annual address, an event that arises from the U.S. Constitution's requirement that a president communicate information to Congress from time to time on the state of the union, will take place at 9 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT ) ahead of a rare joint session of the House of Representatives. Representatives and Senate, and national television audience.

This may be Biden's biggest opportunity this year to reach the millions of voters who are wondering whether to vote for him, choosing former President Trump, who ousted his challenger Nikki Haley this week, or stay home on election day.

Polls show that Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, are closely matched in hotly contested states where voting preferences can lean toward Republicans or Democrats. However, most American voters are not enthusiastic about either, nor about a rematch between the two.

