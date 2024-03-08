PM Modi in Srinagar: “Congress misled Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370 | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, on Thursday hit out at the opposition, including the Congress, saying some families were misleading not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation over the now repealed bill. Section 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' program in Srinagar on Thursday (PTI) The Center led by Prime Minister Modi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Follow live updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. For decades, the Congress and its allies have deceived the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the country seeking political gains in the name of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth : Whether Jammu and Kashmir has benefited from Article 370 or only a few families have benefited from it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting due respect today as there is no more Article 370, Modi said. Read also | Who is Kashmir's Nazim who impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a selfie? Modi arrived in Srinagar to unveil a series of development projects worth more than 6,400 crore and address a public meeting. This is Modi's first visit to the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Modi attended the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where he announced several projects related to agriculture and tourism. Modi unveiled several development projects worth over 6,400 crores to the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at the stadium. “The feeling of coming to this heaven on earth is beyond words. There was a time when laws applied in other parts of the country could not be applied in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a time when programs for the welfare of the poor were being implemented across the country, but our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of these benefits. And now see how times have changed,” Modi said while of public gathering. He also distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited civil servants in Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with beneficiaries of various central schemes including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs. Read also | PM Modi folds his hands as he sees the majestic Shankaracharya Hill during his Kashmir visit Hundreds of BJP supporters, wearing tricolor turbans, also reached the venue while security personnel struggled to manage the crowd. Officials said strict security measures were in place, but there were no restrictions on the movement of people. Life was normal in the Kashmir Valley and most shops and other commercial establishments were open. The security apparatus secured the road from Badamibagh Cantonment to Bakshi Stadium. Tricolors, BJP flags and hoardings welcoming Modi have been put up along the route Modi will take. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit, they said. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the routes Modi is expected to take in Srinagar, while barricades have been erected at several places, they said. The Prime Minister also launched 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourism sites across the country. He also launched the first-ever nationwide initiative to take the pulse of the nation when it comes to tourism in the form of 'People's Choice Dekho Apna Desh 2024'.

