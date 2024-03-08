This fund manager buys Chinese debt





For now, a bazooka-style plan is unlikely unless China's economy collapses, he said, before adding that he was confident China would achieve its goal. growth of 5 percent this year. People may be disappointed by 5 percent growth, given its past level, but in a global context, 5 percent remains one of the fastest growing countries. Premier Li Qiang's 2024 economic plan sparked market skepticism this week as the announced targets were almost identical to those for 2023, despite the housing crisis, deepening deflation and stock rout. But Mr Siew said he expected local Chinese authorities to continue adding more stimulus measures to revive the country's ailing real estate sector as property prices and home sales are decreasing. Mr Siew oversees Muzinich's $118 million Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, which invests in publicly rated investment grade and high yield credit. Optimistic about spending He is particularly bullish on high-yield bonds from China, Indonesia and India, which is why the fund has a larger weighting in the high-yield sector than the ICE BofA Index Merrill Lynch Asian Dollar. While the benchmark has 90 per cent investment grade securities and 10 per cent high yield securities, Mr Siew has a 20 per cent weighting in the speculative category. That figure was as high as 30 percent last year before the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate change sparked a massive rally in bonds. The fund manager likes companies that benefit from China's economic expansion, such as those in the technology, restaurants, retail and business services sectors, whose performance has been rewarded with improvements of their credit rating and positive profits. If I look at the Lunar New Year travel and spending data, it has returned above 2019 pre-pandemic levels in terms of mobility and small ticket spending, Mr Siew said. He is also optimistic about Chinese electric vehicles, citing the standardization of supply chains, pent-up demand from excess savings and the Chinese government's tax relief program. There is momentum in the electric vehicle sector and Asia is the leader in this industry. The top 10 battery producers are Chinese, Korean and Japanese. The fund returned nearly 9 percent on an annualized basis last year, excluding fees, compared with 7.2 percent for the index. Over the past five years, its output has been 0.3 percent, compared to 1.7 percent as a benchmark. Going forward, Siew said Asian bond margins will not be as attractive because there is not enough debt supply to meet demand. There is a lack of supply to meet the money that was returned to investors in net redemptions, leading to this technical support for credit spreads, he said. What's more, the current volatility in interest rate markets amid uncertainty around a hard, soft or no landing scenario (where there is both above-trend economic growth and above-trend inflation) will dampen investment It's unclear which of these three scenarios would play out by the end of the year, they all seem quite credible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/markets/debt-markets/this-fund-manager-is-buying-up-chinese-debt-20240306-p5fa8w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos