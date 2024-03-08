PM Modi in Kashmir Live Updates: PM Modi asked me about my trip, made suggestions, says J&K's Nazim

PM Modi in Kashmir LIVE Updates: In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth over 6,400 million. The Prime Minister also addressed a gathering at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi spoke about Article 370. The Prime Minister criticized the Congress for misleading not only the people of Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370.

He devoted to the nation approximately Scheme worth 5,000 crores to boost agro-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister will also launch national projects related to the tourism sector worth over 1,400 crore under 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including an integrated development project of Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar. The last time the Prime Minister visited the Kashmir Valley was over five years ago in February 2019, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Catch all LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Srinagar here PM Modi asked me about my trip, made suggestions, says J&K's Nazim Meeting and interacting with Prime Minister Modi at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, an entrepreneur Nazim said“…Today there are several government programs that support Indian entrepreneurs, but when I started there was only one program…I am really happy to have been chosen for talking with PM Modi today…PM Modi asked me about my trip and he also gave some suggestions.Finally I asked PM Modi to take a selfie with me and he responded to my request. It was truly magnificent…” 'We are Lakhpati Didi of J&K After attending Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Anita Kumari, a resident of Reasi, Jammu, said, “We are 'Lakhpati Didi' of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM)… Prime Minister Modi has done good work for women and we hope he continues to do so. “ Memorable selfie with my friend Nazim, tweets PM Modi Prime Minister Modi shared a selfie with Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program with whom he had interacted at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Speaking of X, PM wrote: A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he does. At the public meeting, he asked for a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future projects. »

PM Modi on Article 370

“There was a time when laws enforced in other parts of the country could not be enforced in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a time when welfare schemes for the poor were implemented across the country, but our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir were deprived. advantages. And see now how times have changed,” Prime Minister Modi said at a public rally in Srinagar. He added: The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth: that Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir has benefited from Article 370 or only a few families have benefited from it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting its due respect today as there is no more Article 370.”

PM Modi talks about JK Bank, says it's because of govt's efforts

Prime Minister Modi said that it is due to the government's efforts that JK Bank, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, is succeeding today. 1700 cr in profits. We have undertaken reforms to save J&K Bank and taken action against those responsible for irregularities in hiring and appointments,” the Prime Minister said.

PM says 'JK was biggest victim of dynastic politics since independence'

JK had been the biggest victim of dynastic politics since independence. He also said that the Congress was misleading not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370.

Congress is leading entire nation astray on Article 370, says PM Modi in Srinagar

The Congress has misled not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370, PM Modi said. He added that Jammu and Kashmir is reaching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370.”

PM invites people to organize weddings in Kashmir

“Now my next mission is 'Thank you India'. People should come to J&K and organize their wedding… The world saw how the G20 was organized in J&K. There was a time when people said who will go to J&K . “For the tourism ? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all records. In 2023, more than 2 million tourists came here…Now big celebrities from all over the world are also coming to J&K…” PM Modi said.

Srinagar now hub of Indian tourism industry, says PM

The Prime Minister said the path towards building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism opportunities and empowerment of farmers. Srinagar is now the hub of India’s tourism industry,” the Prime Minister said.

Developed Jammu and Kashmir is priority for developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, said the development of Jammu and Kashmir was a priority for developed India.

PM Modi addresses a rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme. PM Modi said, “The feeling of coming to heaven on earth is beyond words…”

Young singer from JK composes a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kashmir Valley | Watch

A young singer from Jammu and Kashmir composed a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Kashmir Valley on Thursday.

“It’s ‘Modi ka parivar’,” says Jitendra Singh in Srinagar

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “…It is 'Modi ka parivar'. These members of your family have been waiting here since morning wanting to see you. “They know that the passion with which you can understand their pain, no one else can. Prime Minister, you have freed the people from the long, dark night of misery and changed their destiny… The hands that held weapons until yesterday now hold iPads and computers. Fingers that were covered in blood until yesterday are now knitting Pashmina and showing their talent to the whole world. Today this open sky is free from clouds ​​of sadness… Every resident here has joined the journey of 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' so that when you build a new India tomorrow, we too can proudly tell future generations that we too have brought a small contribution to this one.

Prime Minister holds talks with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat program

During 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Viksit Bharat program beneficiary Nazim at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.