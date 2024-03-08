Grassroots Tories attack budget, say party is burnt toast | Conservatives

Grassroots Conservative supporters criticized Jeremy Hunt's budget, saying it offered nothing for workers and made the rich better off.

Members of Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), which was founded by disaffected conservatives after the impeachment of Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss, described their party as “burnt toast”.

In leaked WhatsApp messages obtained by the Guardian, campaigners attacked the chancellor's central decision to cut 2p from national insurance and said the Tories deserved to lose the next election.

The CDO is made up of a mix of current and former members of the Conservative Party and has several WhatsApp groups of activists covering different parts of the country.

After this budget, the party is really burnt out. How far can they fall? » declared an activist from the CDO Sud-Est group. Another added: Removing 2p will do nothing for the workers Sunak and Hunt need to leave.

A third person added: Another nail in the coffin for the current conservative. [mis]administration. Members of the group shared a petition organized by the Conservative Post website calling for Rishi Sunak to resign.

One supporter said Sunak and Hunt appear to have found a strange way to make the rich better off. Another activist said: Your average PAYE employee with a home and family doesn't seem to have earned much, if anything.

Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt confirms 2p cut in National Insurance video

A CDO member from the north of England said of the Budget: Not only are they kicking people when they wipe their feet all over us.

Campaigners also criticized the political performance of Sunak and Hunt, saying the chancellor was not an engaging speaker and that they both spoke in the same tone, like management consultants brought in to validate management consensus.

The CDO was established in December 2022 by Conservative donor and Johnson supporter Peter Cruddas. He has received high-profile support from senior Tories, with Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries speaking at his conference last May.

Its website contains a quote from Patel, who has been touted as a potential leadership contender, saying: Our grassroots are the heart and soul of our party, we need to empower them to have more of a say on our policies and our candidates. This will make us stronger, more effective in government and increase our membership.

The Guardian reported last month that CDO members had attacked Sunak over his decision to suspend Lee Anderson, who was deputy chairman of the Conservatives until January. Anderson lost the party whip's post after refusing to apologize for saying Islamists had taken over London Mayor Sadiq Khan and that he had handed over our capital to his friends.

The CDO claims to have thousands of registered conservatives and is campaigning for changes to the party constitution that would give more power to the rank and file. He wants party members to have more say in policy and the power to select and deselect parliamentary candidates, including sitting MPs, with minimal interference from party headquarters.

Only card-carrying party members can be full members of the CDO, according to its website. Lapsed Conservative members may be associate members as long as they have not joined another party.

Polls suggest that the conservative base is more broadly pessimistic about their party's prospects. A survey of conservative activists speak ConservativeHome Last month, a website revealed that 65% thought Labor would win a majority at the next election, and just 13% thought there would be a Conservative-led government.

A distinct conservative house investigation found that almost two-thirds of party members opposed Anderson's suspension from the Conservative whip.