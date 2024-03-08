Politics
Zelensky will meet Erdogan in Türkiye on March 8
President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish presidency said on X.
The two leaders will discuss the war in Russia, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
The grain deal, first negotiated by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to export its grain even amid the ongoing large-scale Russian invasion. Moscow unilaterally finished the agreement in July 2023.
Ukraine spear a new Black Sea Corridor in August without the participation of Russia.
Erdogan traveled to Sochi on February 4 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the grain deal and other issues. At the joint press conference following the meeting, Erdogan shared his hope of reaching a solution to restore the agreement “in a short period of time.”
Ankara previously said it was “working with all relevant stakeholders” to restore the Black Sea grain agreementconsidering the possibility of accepting some of Russian conditions, such as reconnecting the Kremlin-owned bank to SWIFT.
During the large-scale invasion, Turkey tried to maintain good relations with kyiv and Moscow. Ankara provided aid to Ukraine and supported it in negotiations on territorial integrity, while oppose sanctions on Russia.
