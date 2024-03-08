Xi Jinping has urged the Chinese military to prepare for military conflict amid tensions with the Philippines in the South Sea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP – Xinhua)

The President of China, Xi JinpingThis Thursday, he asked the country's armed forces prepare oneself to military conflicts at seaa request that comes shortly after a collision between Chinese and Philippine ships in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

The president indicated that the objective is protect the country's maritime interests and the development of the maritime economy of China and stressed the importance of creating a defense system in cyberspace and increasing the capabilities of the national security network.

He said this at the start of the annual session of China's National People's Congress, where he stressed the importance of launching strategic capabilities in emerging areas.

This same Thursday, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, assured that China will continue to legitimately defend its rights in the South China Sea during a press conference as part of the plenary session. Others must not be allowed to abuse their good faith. Distorting maritime laws cannot be accepted, he said.

We will take justified measures to defend our rights in accordance with the law and in the face of unnecessary provocationss. “We will respond with legitimate and appropriate measures,” he said before pointing the finger at the Philippines and the United States as responsible for the rise in tensions in the region.

We want some countries outside the region to put aside their provocations and stop causing more trouble in the South China Sea, Wang said.

Xi Jinping with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (EFE/Minh Hoang)

Last Tuesday, the Philippines and China blamed each other for a new collision between coast guard vessels of the two countries in a disputed area of ​​the South China Sea, which has accumulated several incidents between vessels of the two countries in recent month.

Since his arrival last year as president of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.the Philippines, which under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte (2016-2022) has moved closer to China, has taken a turn by seeking to strengthen its historic security alliance with the United States, particularly given the increase in harassment of the share of Chinese ships.

In 2023, Manila and Washington agreed to access for North American troops to four bases in the country, three of them are located in the north of the archipelago.

China and the Philippines are in conflict over sovereignty over several islands and atolls in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely for historical reasons, also fighting over territory with Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Bruni.

These waters are a strategic zone through which a third of world trade circulates and which is home to significant fisheries and energy resources.

(With information from EFE and EuropaPress)