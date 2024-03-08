Civil Society Sends Second Subpoena to Jokowi Over Election Fraud





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — A total of 48 organizations or non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and 11 individuals sent a second summons to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding allegations of fraud in the 2024 general election (Pemilu). Previously, they submitted their first summons on February 9, 2024. In its content, the public believed that Jokowi had no intention or corrective measures to mitigate and prevent election fraud. “This second subpoena basically shows whether the president still has intentions, still has ethics in implementing the ethics of leadership and also the moral ethics as a nation and a state,” the president explained on Thursday. Kontras coordinator Dimas Bagus Arya at the Ministry of State Secretariat office in Jakarta. 07/03/2024). In this second convocation, civil society transmitted three points to President Jokowi. First of allconcerning fraud which allegedly took place during the elections even before the elections. Dimas highlighted the President's statement regarding allowing girls and women to campaign, as well as the ranks of ministers who were actively involved in the campaign but who have not been open to the public about their obligation to take leave or their commitment not to use state facilities. Second, the role of the president to prevent leadership free from corruption, collusion and nepotism. Dimas cited Law (UU) No. 28/1999 concerning state administrators clean and free from corruption, collusion and nepotism. Thirdthe role of the president is considered inactive and unable to control election organizers such as the General Election Commission (KPU) and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu). Specifically for the KPU, President Jokowi should be able to respond by removing KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari, who was allegedly proven to have committed a number of ethical violations. “Because he proved to be incompetent and incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities and functions as head of the institutional organizer who will organize the elections in 2024,” Dimas said. In the future, Dimas raised the possibility of taking legal or administrative action if this second summons does not obtain a response. For example, administrative proceedings before the Ombudsman, proceedings for illegal acts against authorities before the State Administrative Court (PTUN), as well as civil proceedings related to material losses due to electoral fraud. “We ask the president for at least seven working days to follow up on the response we have requested,” he concluded. A number of parliamentary parties as well as participants in the 2024 elections have stated that they are ready to lobby for the DPR's right of investigation mechanism. This speech was initially made by presidential candidate number 03 Ganjar Pranowo, who hoped that his party, namely PDI Perjuangan, would be the first party to push for the right to investigation. Then, the three parties of the Coalition for Change that supported presidential candidate number 01 Anies Baswedan also stated that they were ready to support PDIP. These are Nasdem, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA Channel

