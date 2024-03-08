Donald Trump called a 'single-celled organism' by prominent Democrat





A prominent Democrat has compared Donald Trump to a “single-celled organism” when it comes to his approach to aid to Ukraine.

Speaking on the One Decision podcast, Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the former president opposed sending additional aid to Ukraine in the midst of its war with Russia, as Ukraine reminded him of his first impeachment.

“Donald Trump is a bit of a single-celled organism: he responds to a single stimulus, and to one stimulus only, that is: 'Does this make me feel good or does this make me feel bad?' “And Ukraine makes him feel bad because he was impeached because of Ukraine,” Himes said.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump during his civil trial in New York on November 6, 2023. A leading Democrat called Trump a “single-celled organism.” Former President Donald Trump during his civil trial in New York on November 6, 2023. A leading Democrat called Trump a “single-celled organism.” Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images The context

Congress is stuck in an impasse over a bipartisan foreign aid bill that would provide additional aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Members of the Senate passed the bill last month, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it to a vote.

Some Republicans are concerned about the level of spending in the bill and have in turn called for changes to security at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump has made clear his opposition to additional aid.

Centrist Republicans, for their part, pushed for a discharge petition to force a vote without Johnson's consent.

What we know

On the podcast co-hosted by Sir Richard Dearlove, former head of the British intelligence service MI6, and journalist Indira Lakshmanan, Himes said the United States must act in what he called a global competition between democracy and autocracy .

“If we move away from Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's thesis is proven and Chinese President Xi realizes that the West has no backbone, our children's world will be complicated to say the least” , did he declare.

Views

“It's no secret that we're in a period of gridlock,” Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, one of the politicians who pushed for the bill's passage, said at a conference press release Wednesday morning. “It’s literally America’s domestic security and world peace that are at stake here.”

And after?

A discharge petition would need 218 signatures for the bill to be filed. We do not yet know if this project would receive as many votes.

As the United States decides its next move regarding Ukraine, members of the European Union have provided additional military aid to the country.

Updated 3/7/24, 7:10 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

