Politics
Kashmir has prospered since its special status was revoked, Modi says in India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indian Kashmir on Thursday for the first time since his government stripped the Himalayan region of its semi-autonomous status nearly five years ago.
Amid tight security, Modi told a crowd gathered at the Bakshi Stadium in the regional capital, Srinagar, that Kashmir had seen significant changes and prospered since his government took action on August 5, 2019.
On this day, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government canceled Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. The loss of Kashmir's special status led to the division of the region into two federal territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Both regions are run by the central government and do not have their own legislature.
“Today, Jammu and Kashmir is reaching new heights of development because J&K is breathing freely today. This freedom from restrictions came after the abrogation of Article 370,” Modi said.
“Few political parties have used Article 370 for their own political benefits, but it is over now,” he added, apparently referring to the two pro-India regional political parties, the National Conference and the democratic people, without mentioning their names.
He also claimed that India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, commonly known as Congress, and its allies in the region “misled the people, J&K and the nation to gain political benefits” under the guise of status special now revoked.
Kashmiri politicians have described Modi as divisive and anti-minority and said the designation of special status was a constitutional guarantee, the Associated Press reported.
Strict security measures were in place ahead of Modi's visit to the Muslim-majority region.
Government forces dug holes on the main road and placed wooden rafters to erect barricades. Local police have also declared Srinagar a “red zone” for drones. Access to the secure compound, decorated with Indian flags, was restricted to people with government-approved passes.
Thousands of people from across the Kashmir valley attended the speech. Some, however, said the local government forced them to join Modi's rally because they were government employees.
Their claims were backed by two former chief ministers, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who shared videos and screenshots of the list of employees selected by the government to attend on social media platform X.
“Many of us who work for the government had to attend this event at all costs. We were picked up from different places in the middle of the night,” a government employee told VOA. He asked to remain anonymous, fearing disciplinary action.
“They made us wear three-color caps representing the Indian flag when we boarded the vehicles. We have been waiting outside since 5 a.m. and we are tired because we have not had any rest,” he said. added.
Many people who said they had traveled to Srinagar on their own expressed disappointment, saying they were not allowed into the hall where the prime minister was speaking. They said they hoped Modi would listen to their concerns and address them immediately.
“I am devastated because the security did not let me enter the stadium to share my grievances directly,” Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Kangan area in Ganderbal district, told VOA.
“I come from an economically weaker section of society and I wanted to tell PM Modi that people like me cannot afford to pay for electricity after the regional government installed smart meters in the valley.
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, welcomed Modi and thanked him for restoring peace to the Valley.
“Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, Kashmir, also known as the Valley of Saints, has become peaceful again,” Sinha said at the gathering. “Street protests are gone forever.”
Both India and Pakistan have laid claim to Kashmir since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947. They administer parts of the region with a “line of control” as the de facto border. Kashmir has been the scene of clashes involving Indian forces and separatists.
Sinha said the people of J&K have sent a clear message of their immense respect and love for Modi.
“People are standing because there are no seats available in the stadium,” the lieutenant governor said. “The figures reveal the affection for the Prime Minister. Even if there were enough spaces to accommodate 200,000 people, they would still be overcrowded.”
Modi also dedicated 'Developed India Developed Jammu Kashmir', an agricultural development program worth over $600 million to boost J&K's economy.
During his speech, Modi announced that he would launch a campaign to promote J&K as a wedding destination.
“I am launching the 'Thank You India' campaign. I urge those planning a wedding to come and stay here for a few days so that locals can earn their bread and butter,” he said. “I will leave no stone unturned to repay the debt of love shown to me by the people of Kashmir.”
Mufti, the former chief minister, while lashing out at the BJP, said that in the past, common people thronged the halls with great enthusiasm and returned with hope in their hearts.
“But this time, Kashmiris know that whatever is said at the Bakshi Stadium will be aimed at highlighting the so-called benefits of the illegal abrogation of Article 370, which amounts to rubbing salt on their wounds “, she wrote on the X platform.
“This visit is only aimed at garnering support from core constituencies of the BJP in the rest of India for the upcoming parliamentary elections,” she added. Elections are scheduled for April.
Wasim Nabi, Ayesha Tanzeem and Bilal Hussain contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/kashmir-prospered-since-its-special-status-was-revoked-says-india-s-modi-/7518781.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kashmir has prospered since its special status was revoked, Modi says in India
- Hollywood producer accused of drugging and raping aspiring writer
- Chinese engineer accused of stealing Google's GPU and TPU secrets and transferring them to China-based startup
- New vaccine to treat dogs with cancer
- Parents struggle to find ADHD medication for their children as shortages persist
- Bucknell Forum to feature Academy Award-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda
- Coach Adam Nightingale signs new contract
- Diva Centrals 22nd Annual Evening and Prom Dress Giveaway Event Helps One Diva Say Yes to Dress
- Legal 500 2024 M&A Powerlist honors four Gibson Dunn partners
- Donald Trump called a 'single-celled organism' by prominent Democrat
- Civil Society Sends Second Subpoena to Jokowi Over Election Fraud
- China could flood the US electric vehicle market with its offerings