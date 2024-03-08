Kashmir has prospered since its special status was revoked, Modi says in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indian Kashmir on Thursday for the first time since his government stripped the Himalayan region of its semi-autonomous status nearly five years ago.

Amid tight security, Modi told a crowd gathered at the Bakshi Stadium in the regional capital, Srinagar, that Kashmir had seen significant changes and prospered since his government took action on August 5, 2019.

On this day, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government canceled Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. The loss of Kashmir's special status led to the division of the region into two federal territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Both regions are run by the central government and do not have their own legislature.

“Today, Jammu and Kashmir is reaching new heights of development because J&K is breathing freely today. This freedom from restrictions came after the abrogation of Article 370,” Modi said.

“Few political parties have used Article 370 for their own political benefits, but it is over now,” he added, apparently referring to the two pro-India regional political parties, the National Conference and the democratic people, without mentioning their names.

He also claimed that India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, commonly known as Congress, and its allies in the region “misled the people, J&K and the nation to gain political benefits” under the guise of status special now revoked.

Kashmiri politicians have described Modi as divisive and anti-minority and said the designation of special status was a constitutional guarantee, the Associated Press reported.





Strict security measures were in place ahead of Modi's visit to the Muslim-majority region.

Government forces dug holes on the main road and placed wooden rafters to erect barricades. Local police have also declared Srinagar a “red zone” for drones. Access to the secure compound, decorated with Indian flags, was restricted to people with government-approved passes.

Thousands of people from across the Kashmir valley attended the speech. Some, however, said the local government forced them to join Modi's rally because they were government employees.





Their claims were backed by two former chief ministers, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who shared videos and screenshots of the list of employees selected by the government to attend on social media platform X.

“Many of us who work for the government had to attend this event at all costs. We were picked up from different places in the middle of the night,” a government employee told VOA. He asked to remain anonymous, fearing disciplinary action.

“They made us wear three-color caps representing the Indian flag when we boarded the vehicles. We have been waiting outside since 5 a.m. and we are tired because we have not had any rest,” he said. added.

Many people who said they had traveled to Srinagar on their own expressed disappointment, saying they were not allowed into the hall where the prime minister was speaking. They said they hoped Modi would listen to their concerns and address them immediately.





“I am devastated because the security did not let me enter the stadium to share my grievances directly,” Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Kangan area in Ganderbal district, told VOA.

“I come from an economically weaker section of society and I wanted to tell PM Modi that people like me cannot afford to pay for electricity after the regional government installed smart meters in the valley.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, welcomed Modi and thanked him for restoring peace to the Valley.

“Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, Kashmir, also known as the Valley of Saints, has become peaceful again,” Sinha said at the gathering. “Street protests are gone forever.”





Both India and Pakistan have laid claim to Kashmir since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947. They administer parts of the region with a “line of control” as the de facto border. Kashmir has been the scene of clashes involving Indian forces and separatists.

Sinha said the people of J&K have sent a clear message of their immense respect and love for Modi.

“People are standing because there are no seats available in the stadium,” the lieutenant governor said. “The figures reveal the affection for the Prime Minister. Even if there were enough spaces to accommodate 200,000 people, they would still be overcrowded.”

Modi also dedicated 'Developed India Developed Jammu Kashmir', an agricultural development program worth over $600 million to boost J&K's economy.

During his speech, Modi announced that he would launch a campaign to promote J&K as a wedding destination.

“I am launching the 'Thank You India' campaign. I urge those planning a wedding to come and stay here for a few days so that locals can earn their bread and butter,” he said. “I will leave no stone unturned to repay the debt of love shown to me by the people of Kashmir.”

Mufti, the former chief minister, while lashing out at the BJP, said that in the past, common people thronged the halls with great enthusiasm and returned with hope in their hearts.

“But this time, Kashmiris know that whatever is said at the Bakshi Stadium will be aimed at highlighting the so-called benefits of the illegal abrogation of Article 370, which amounts to rubbing salt on their wounds “, she wrote on the X platform.

“This visit is only aimed at garnering support from core constituencies of the BJP in the rest of India for the upcoming parliamentary elections,” she added. Elections are scheduled for April.

Wasim Nabi, Ayesha Tanzeem and Bilal Hussain contributed to this report.