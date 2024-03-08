Trump loses bid to delay $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll judgment





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 2, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A New York judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by Donald Trump to delay an $83.3 million civil defamation judgment in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll.

The ruling means Trump must by Monday pay Carroll, or post bond or assets as security for the judgment while appealing a jury's verdict in January that, as president, he defamed her after that she accused him of rape in 2019.

The ruling is just one of three civil judgments against Trump, who owes a total of $540 million to the New York state attorney general and Carroll as he faces charges to become the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump had asked Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court to stay the final ruling in the Carroll case until he rules on post-trial motions.

His lawyer, Alina Habba, requested on Wednesday a delay “up to three working days after the Court rules on his request for a stay”.

But Kaplan, in his refusal order Thursday, wrote that Trump's “current situation is the result of his own delaying actions.”

“He has had since January 26 to organize his finances knowing that he might need to bond for this judgment, but he waited 25 days after the jury's verdict” to request a pause in the judgment, Kaplan wrote.

The judge also rejected Trump's lawyers' argument that he would suffer “irreparable harm” if he was forced to post bail for the entire judgment because he would have to pay non-recoverable costs.

“Expenses related to ongoing litigation in the absence of a stay do not constitute 'irreparable harm' in the relevant sense of that term,” the judge wrote.

In a statement blasting Kaplan's order, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said, “This is the continuation of a completely lawless witch hunt.”

“President Trump filed a timely motion to stay the ridiculous ruling, and many courts, including the Second Circuit [federal appeals court]recognize the importance of temporary administrative stays while such requests are considered,” Cheung said.

“We look forward to continuing to litigate this case and achieving vindication of the truth.”

Zak Sawyer, a spokesman for Carroll's attorneys, declined to comment.

Last year, in another federal civil trial in Manhattan, Trump was convicted of sexually assaulting Carroll in an attack in the mid-1990s and defaming her in comments he made held in 2022, almost two years after leaving the White House.

He then posted $5.6 million in cash as collateral while appealing a jury verdict ordering him to pay him $5 million in the case.

Last year's trial and the most recent trial involved Carroll's claim that Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan after a chance encounter there in the 1990s.

Trump has denied raping the writer and claimed she made up her allegations to promote sales of a book she was writing and to harm him politically.

Last month, Trump was ordered by a state court judge to pay a $454 million judgment in a civil business fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James .

He has not yet been forced to pay that amount or provide collateral to secure the judgment in the fraud case. But that could soon change if an appeals court refuses to stay the ruling.

