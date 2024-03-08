Politics
China attacks the United States but also makes a direct call for cooperation
The United States has devised various tactics to suppress China and has continued to expand its list of unilateral sanctions, reaching mind-boggling levels of unfathomable absurdity.
In recent months, Washington has imposed technological restrictions on China and sanctioned Chinese companies that allegedly helped Russia in the war in Ukraine.
US curbs China's artificial intelligence hopes
Referring to US restrictions on China's artificial intelligence sector, Wang said attempts to create a one-meter barrier in AI would result in mistakes with historic consequences.
The phrase was used last year by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan when discussing measures to protect Washington's technologies, including imposing restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor technologies. towards China.
Wang Yiwei, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said the Chinese foreign ministers' remarks indicated that although the Xi-Biden meeting had eased tensions to some extent, there remained some problems and Beijing was not satisfied with the results.
But he added that even amid the crackdown, Wang Yi also appeared to be trying to dispel the narrative that China posed a threat and promote greater cooperation with U.S. companies.
From AI to electric vehicles, how is the Sino-US rivalry playing out in key high-tech areas?
This is a direct appeal to the United States, hoping that Washington can maintain good and healthy cooperation with Beijing, he said. If there is competition, it must be healthy.
Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said it could also be an attempt to get the United States to review, or even lift, their technological restrictions, although this is unlikely.
He expects Washington and Beijing to continue to contain tensions, even with possible complications related to this year's U.S. elections.
China's AI industry, considered a powerful rival to that of the United States, is increasingly concerned about the gap with its American competitors after the launch of OpenAI Sora and ChatGPT.
Meanwhile, Beijing is pushing for autonomy in science and technology to counter U.S. moves to block China's access to cutting-edge technology, as well as to transform a sluggish economy.
On Thursday, Wang Yi appeared to review his relationship with the United States in the months since Xi and Biden met in San Francisco in November, as the two powers sought to improve relations. Since then, military-to-military communications have been restored.
If the United States says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a great country? If he gets nervous every time he hears the word China, where is his confidence as a big country? Wang said.
Chinese venture capitalist stays away from continent's AI model investment frenzy
If it only wants to prosper while denying other countries legitimate development, where is international fairness? If it constantly monopolizes the top of the value chain and keeps China at the bottom, where is the fairness and competition?
He added: “The challenge for the United States comes from itself and not from China. If the United States is obsessed with suppressing China, it will end up hurting itself.
Of the 21 questions Wang asked, only one concerned the United States, but he appeared to repeatedly attack Washington's actions on regional and global issues throughout the press conference.
China's role in the Israel-Gaza and Ukraine-Russia wars
One of them responded to a question about the war between Israel and Gaza. Wang called for an immediate ceasefire and said Beijing supported the Palestinian Authority in joining the U.N., but he urged permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to stop erecting barriers. obstacles.
The United States, one of five permanent members alongside China, has long used its veto to block actions that Israel does not support, including recent U.N. resolutions calling for a cease-fire. fire in Gaza.
Asked by Indonesian media about the South China Sea, Wang urged some countries outside the region not to commit provocations. [or] causing unrest and problems in disputed waters.
Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of fueling disputes in the region and undermining stability amid heightened tensions in the resource-rich waterway that China claims almost entirely.
Two sessions in China: Xi asks scientists to fight the technological battle well
Responding to a separate question on multipolarity, Wang also took aim at US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens' earlier comment that if you are not at the table in the international system, you will be on the menu.
The foreign minister said that China believes in a multipolar world with equal opportunities and it is definitely unacceptable that some countries are at the table while others can only be on the menu.
Wu of the NUS also pointed out that Wang used parts of his talk, directly and indirectly, to point out Washington's actions in global conflicts and identify the United States' problems in international relations.
He said it reflected how China viewed the United States as its main competitor on global issues, and was also an effort to highlight Beijing's role as a peacemaker in ongoing conflicts in China. Middle East and Europe.
After successfully brokering a peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia a year ago, China sought to present itself as a mediator.
She sent her special envoy Li Hui on a second European tour this week, hoping to play a bigger role in the war in Ukraine.
It's a message for the United States and the world, but it's also an important message for domestic audiences: [China] is very strong. They are not compromising with the United States, Wu said.
But even as Wang tried to send a strong message to the United States on Thursday, he also stressed that the world's two largest economies must coexist.
He said the U.S.-China relationship is essential to the well-being of both peoples and the future of humanity and that Beijing approaches those relationships with a sense of responsibility.
Peaceful coexistence is the basis, because conflicts and confrontations between two big countries like China and the United States will have unimaginable consequences, he said.
The goal is win-win cooperation. By working together, China and the United States can accomplish great things that will benefit both countries and the world.
