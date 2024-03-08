PM Modi in Jammu Kashmir: PM shares 'memorable selfie' with Kashmiri entrepreneur Nazim Nazir after Srinagar event





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, interacted with a local entrepreneur and also shared a selfie with him. “A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he is doing. At the public meeting he asked for a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours”, Prime Minister Modi said in a message. on X. Thanks to the selfie, Nazim was trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as people wanted to know more about him. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed a public event 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' in Srinagar. At the event, Prime Minister Modi interacted with beneficiaries of government schemes. Nazim Nazir, a native of Pulwama and a beekeeper, spoke to the Prime Minister about his journey as an entrepreneur. Nazir said he started his beekeeping business in 2018 when he was in class 10. “I had kept two bee boxes on my terrace. After returning from school, I would go to my terrace and take care of the bees. After completing my class 10, I started thinking about how to make a business out of it,” he says. said. Nazim said he had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP). With this, he purchased 25 boxes of bees with a 50% subsidy. “Initially, I extracted 75 kg of honey. I sold this honey in my village and earned Rs 60,000, my first earnings. My family was happy. I became very motivated,” Nazim said . Nazim launched his website in 2020 and now sells over 1,000 kg of honey each year. “In 2023, I had 2,000 boxes of bees and sold more than 5,000 kg of honey,” says Nazim, who now has more than 100 people working alongside him. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Nazim saying, “We have heard about the White Revolution and the Green Revolution. But today, thanks to young people like Nazim, our Kashmir is witnessing a gentle revolution. #WATCH | J&K: Meeting and interacting with Prime Minister Modi at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, an entrepreneur Nazim said, “…Today there are several schemes of the government which support Indian entrepreneurs, but when I started, there was only one program… I'm really happy to have been… pic.twitter.com/5fAh6OfIM0

ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024 Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Nazim said, “PM Modi asked me about my trip and he also made some suggestions. Finally, I asked PM Modi to take a selfie with me and he responded to my request. It was really beautiful.”. “Today the government is supporting us. There are several online programs and you don't even need anyone's help for that,” he said. This was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the Center revoked the special status accorded to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, August 5, 2019. At the Srinagar event, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated development projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore to boost the agro-economy in the Union Territory. Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: March 7, 2024 To agree

