Gina Miller on Brexit, misogyny and Britain's 'broken' politics

The 58-year-old campaigner rose to prominence in 2016, when she challenged the British government's power to trigger Article 50 without parliamentary approval. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Miller, triggering a deluge of online hatred from Brexit supporters.

The Metropolitan Police issued eight 'cease and desist' notices to people who sent threatening messages to Gina Miller; Aristocrat jailed for 12 weeks after offering '£5,000 to first person to 'accidentally' run over [the] bloody boring first generation immigrant.

Eight years later – and another successful legal action, this time against Boris Johnson’s plan to prorogue Parliament in 2019 – the hatred continues to circulate. And while the culture wars rage on, they show no signs of slowing down.

“Death threats are daily,” she said. “These people have always been in our society, but they were on the margins and that was not acceptable. It is no longer a marginal question, it is a central question in our society, in our politics, in our Parliament.”

Such hatred has detrimental consequences for women in public life. There are currently 225 women in the House of Commons, just over a third of all MPs. We have come a long way in a short time; Women have only been able to run for parliament since 1918. But this progress should not be taken for granted, Miller says.

“The nature of the culture, the bullying and the misogyny that is in politics right now means that a lot of good women are quitting,” she says. “This is a multi-party matter.”

As a parliamentary candidate herself, Miller has a vested interest in this call for women's political engagement. She is running in Epsom and Ewell for the True and Fair party, an organization founded in 2021 with the aim of championing bipartisan “transparency and accountability” in Westminster.

But his concerns go beyond his own electoral prospects; Sexism is everywhere in the UK. Online abuse of women is widespread in the UK, with one in five women having experienced abuse or harassment online. This week, the Labor Party warned of a “growing scourge” of misogyny in British classrooms. Although there were no mentions of sexual harassment in Ofsted reports in 2017, this figure rose to 40 mentions in 2021 and 106 mentions in 2022.

And last year, research from the Young Women's Trust found that the workplace is becoming increasingly hostile for female workers – and 50% believe they have been discriminated against at work.

With its algorithmic platform of toxic influencers like Andrew Tate, the Internet is partly responsible for this change. But right-wing politicians who stoke the culture wars are also to blame, Miller says.

“The Internet has amplified these voices. But it also comes down to the fact that [Boris] Johnson and [Nigel] Farage has awakened a different electorate,” she added.

“The shift to the right threatens women. People on the right think we should stay home. There is no need to fund social services or elderly care because women are the ones looking after it.”

More broadly, Gina Miller believes that the British political system is broken. THE True and fair celebration is fielding nine candidates in the next general election, with Miller running in his Surrey constituency against Conservative candidate Mhairi Fraser.

The party is running on a promise to strengthen government institutions, introducing a public service ethics law that would ban side jobs and paid lobbying and require MPs to attend parliament at least 32 weeks a year.

The party would also impose compulsory voting and establish a public holiday for “Democracy Day.” And of course, given Miller's history, the party is advocating for us to re-enter the EU – although, with Brexit receding in the rearview mirror, that is not the focus of its campaign.

Gina Miller admits that her small party will not form the government. But she believes independents could have outsized influence in the next parliament.

“I'm not a betting person, but I don't think Labor's lead is as strong and as big as people think, I think it will be much narrower,” he said. she declared. “In this environment, you have a proxy for proportional representation because you have other voices…there is an opportunity for compromise.” »