Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on his re-election





Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (March 7) thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for congratulating him on his re-election. Sharif, 72, took the sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Monday March 4, to take the reins of the cash-strapped country for a second time, nearly a month after inconclusive elections marred by allegations of voter fraud. “Thank you @narendramodi for your congratulations on my election as Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Sharif said in a post on X. Learn more Post by the new Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif on X. On Tuesday (March 5), Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan. “Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Modi posted on X. In his victory speech at the National Assembly shortly after being elected the 24th Prime Minister and for the second time since 2022, Shehbaz Sharif said his government would not allow the country to participate in a “big game” and that he would maintain cordial relations. with neighbors on the basis of the principles of equality. “We will maintain ties with our neighbors on the basis of equality,” he said. Sharif, however, brought up the Kashmir issue and equated it with Palestine. Relations between India and Pakistan were strained after a terrorist attack on the Pathankot air base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. The relationship collapsed after Indian warplanes bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Relations further deteriorated after the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir and led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will forever remain an integral part of the country. New Delhi has told Islamabad that it wants normal good neighborly relations with it, in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. Published on: March 8, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/world/story/pakistan-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-thanks-pm-narendra-modi-congratulating-felicitating-re-election-tweet-2512067-2024-03-08

