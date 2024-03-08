Here's when Trump could be tried this year starting in March





Top line

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution on April 25, the court announced Wednesday, as criminal charges against the ex-president are expected to reach their conclusion. climax in the months to come, but that several cases could be long. delays.

On March 25, Trump's trial is scheduled to begin in the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal case, with Judge Juan Merchan confirming the trial's start date at a February hearing and denying Trump's motions to dismiss the accusations. The case accuses Trump of falsifying business records in conjunction with secret payments made to women during his 2016 campaign, with the ex-president facing 34 counts.

April 25 The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether federal charges against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election can be dismissed. In the final arguments she will hear this term, the justices will consider whether the former presidents are immune from lawsuits stemming from what they claim were official acts they took. while he was at the White House.

July – August DOJ prosecutors requested that Trump's federal trial for alleged mishandling of White House documents take place in July after the scheduled May trial date was delayed, while Trump wants the U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon pushes back the trial until after the November election, or otherwise schedules it. August. Cannon, a Trump appointee, has yet to rule on a new trial date, and is also determining whether the names of witnesses should be released in the case and Trump's motions to dismiss the charges against him, as he was indicted for willfully withholding domestic information. security information and allegedly obstructed the prosecutor's investigation into the documents.

July – October The date for Trump's trial for his federal election case is uncertain, as the case is on pause and cannot resume until the Supreme Court rules (assuming the justices rule against the former president). The court will issue its decision sometime before the court's term ends at the end of June, and legal experts at Just Security have speculated that the trial could optimistically begin between late July and October, depending on the date at which the decision will be rendered, which could postpone the verdict until after 2024. election. Trump faces four criminal charges in the case, which are based on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

On August 5, in Fulton County, Georgia, Prosecutor Fani Willis requested this date as the trial date in her criminal case against Trump and his allies for trying to overturn the 2020 election, while Trump faces 13 criminal charges as part of a broader alleged racketeering conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. It is unclear whether the trial could actually take place at that time, as there is no definitive date. has yet to be set, and Willis now faces being disqualified from the case in light of allegations regarding her romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

To monitor

The prosecution of Trump carries the possibility of significant sanctions against the former president, including prison time. Trump could face up to 717.5 years in prison if convicted of all criminal charges against him and receive the maximum sentence, although this is unlikely. He could also be fined up to $11.2 million in criminal proceedings against him. The ex-president also faces more legal challenges for which a trial date has not yet been set, with civil lawsuits filed by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers seeking to hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 .

Tangent

The start of 2024 has already been filled with a number of crucial court dates for Trump: closing arguments were held in the civil fraud trial against him and his company, he was tried against the writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation case against him and The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case seeking to disqualify Trump from the Colorado ballot under the 14th Amendment. While the Supreme Court sided with Trump, keeping him on state ballots and ending lawsuits across the country challenging his candidacy, the two civil trials resulted in heavy sanctions against him, since a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to Carroll and he was ordered to pay. $454.2 million plus interest in fraud lawsuit.

Large number

More than $540 million. That's the amount Trump must pay as a result of civil judgments against him in the Carroll and civil fraud trials. With Forbes estimating Trump's cash and liquid assets at just $413 million, Trump now faces a quest for cash while preparing for his criminal trials, as he must pay money into an account controlled by the court or post appeal bonds guaranteeing his capacity. pay even if he appeals the judgments. It's still unclear how Trump will pay the millions he owes, although it's coming soon, with Trump ordered to pay Carroll by Monday and facing a March 25 deadline in the fraud case.

What we don't know

How pending cases will affect the 2024 election, especially since it appears unlikely that all trials will take place before Election Day. Trump has tried to delay the trials against him until after the 2024 election, especially since in the federal cases against him, his re-election would mean he could appoint prosecutors willing to drop the charges against him. Any conviction, especially in election-related cases, could also make undecided voters less likely to vote for him, a recent poll suggests. If Trump is convicted before the election, it won't necessarily thwart his chances of becoming president, because nothing in the Constitution prohibits convicted felons from being in the White House.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump has strongly denied the civil charges and allegations against him, pleading not guilty to the criminal charges and saying the charges were a witch hunt intended to harm his presidential bid. He told reporters that the Manhattan affair constituted election interference intended to harm him in November and maintained that his actions regarding the payments did not constitute a crime. The ex-president has also continued to make false claims of voter fraud despite the fallout from his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, saying on Truth Social in January that he did nothing wrong and was emphasizing light the fact that the election had been, without doubt, rigged and stolen.

Key context

Trump faces a total of 91 criminal charges in the four criminal cases against him, all of which were filed in 2023 as years-long investigations into the ex-president concluded and ended with acts of charge. He is the first sitting or former president to be charged with a crime. Trump's ongoing lawsuits come after the ex-president has already begun facing legal consequences in 2023, including being convicted of defamation and sexual abuse, but not rape. Carroll, who said Trump assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. New York Judge Arthur Engoron also ruled before the civil fraud trial that Trump and his co-defendants, including his sons, were liable for fraud because they misreported the value of their assets on financial documents, which the state claims was done to obtain more favorable business deals and reflected a higher net worth for Trump. The trial then moved forward with other allegations, such as whether the fraud was committed knowingly, leading Engoron to rule against Trump and his co-defendants once again in February.

