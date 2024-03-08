Trump allies visit Israel as former president gives few details on how he will approach Gaza conflict





Allies of former President Donald Trump held meetings with senior officials in Israel last week to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to three sources familiar with the trip.

The visit led by Keith Kellogg, one of the former president's top national security advisers who also served in the Trump administration, comes as the presumptive Republican nominee has given few details about how he would approach the war in Gaza, which has emerged as a controversial political issue in the United States in this presidential election year. The group that traveled to Israel is expected to deliver a trip report to interested parties, including the Trump campaign, in the coming week, the sources said.

It's unclear who in Trump's orbit knew about the visit in advance, but a Trump adviser told CNN that the campaign was informed of the trip after the fact. The visit included meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the sources said.

Kellogg made the trip in his current role as co-chair of the America First Policy Institute and was accompanied by a handful of other national security experts from the think tank, which appears to be setting the stage for a second Trump administration.

A source close to the meetings said the group came away from the trip with the impression that a two-state solution was not on the table in the short term and that although Israel favored a short-term cessation of fighting to free the hostages, the current government is not interested in a long-term ceasefire.

Trump, who has so far revealed little about how he would approach the crisis, often claims in rallies and campaign speeches that he was the most pro-Israeli president in history.

Just days after the group's return, Trump was asked in an interview whether he supported calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Look, I hate seeing this happen. Again, this would never have happened. This attack on Israel, just like the Israeli counterattack, which is what this is about, would never have happened if I had been president, Trump said on Fox News, avoiding a direct response.

Trump also appeared to support the conduct of the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza, saying: “You have to fix the problem.

On October 7, Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel. Israel responded with a brutal military campaign in Gaza, including a ground invasion and airstrikes that sparked a lingering humanitarian crisis.

President Joe Biden has faced intense backlash from Muslims, Arab Americans and progressive voters in the United States over his public support for Israel as it carries out its operations in Gaza. More recently, Biden and his administration have adopted a tougher tone toward Israel, calling on Netanyahu and his government to ensure adequate humanitarian aid flows to the besieged enclave and to limit civilian casualties.

Some Trump allies say they see an opening with growing discontent within Biden's coalition and the administration's response, particularly among voters who support Israel. But when Kellogg was in Israel, his focus was on policy, not politics, according to sources.

The reality is that Biden's position on the war prolongs the war. His administration is no longer acting with clarity and shining a light on our number one ally, Israel, said Aryeh Lightstone, who served as a senior adviser to the Trump administration's ambassador to Israel and attended numerous meetings with Kellogg . But Kellogg did not encourage Israeli officials to engage with him in a partisan manner. The conversations were very factual and policy-oriented.

Although Trump has positioned himself as a staunch ally of Israel, his personal relationship with the country's current leader has sometimes complicated the former president's public comments on the crisis.

The strong friendship between Trump and Netanyahu while Trump was in office has since deteriorated, largely due to the animosity the former president harbored toward Netanyahu since the prime minister publicly acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 elections.

In the months since, Trump has accused Netanyahu of disloyalty and railed against Axios, F*** him.

Trump upset some advisers and allies when he lashed out at Netanyahu just days after the terror attack in Israel, telling a campaign rally in Florida that the prime minister was caught off guard by the attack of Hamas.

Trump also claimed that Israel refused to participate in the 2020 airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, saying Netanyahu had failed us.

Trump faced intense backlash following these remarks, and he and his allies continued to highlight Trump's positions on Israel during his time in office, including the signing of the Abraham Accords normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab countries; moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; and recognize the Golan Heights as being under Israeli sovereignty.

