Politics
Mark Drakeford fears Boris Johnson's handling of COVID is a 'real threat to the future of the UK'
The First Minister of Wales expressed concern that the UK Government's handling of COVID posed a “real threat” to the union's future, the public inquiry heard.
Marc DrakefordThe UN's top special adviser, Jane Runeckles, told the COVID survey there were “tensions” between the way the Welsh and UK governments responded to the pandemic.
The inquiry is in its second of three weeks of hearings at Cardifffocusing on Welsh Government decisions.
Read more on Sky News: Welsh families who want answers to COVID
Ms Runeckles said contact between WalesPrime Minister and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “infrequent”.
“I think the Prime Minister was genuinely and genuinely concerned that some of the actions of the UK Government, linked to the way they had managed part of the previous period, posed a real threat to the future of the UK “, he added. she says.
“The tensions between the measures taken by the Welsh Government and those taken by the UK Government have become increasingly evident.”
She said the fact that the Welsh and UK governments were taking different approaches “meant there was very little that could be done”. [both governments] talk about”.
Learn more:
Wales not aligning on face coverings was 'confusing'
Drakeford expects UK government to lead COVID response
The Prime Minister “regularly” used WhatsApp to “clarify” the rules
Ms Runeckles said she had “no real contact” with her fellow British government special advisers until the start of the pandemic.
“Relationships with special advisers to the British government were frequent at the beginning,” she added.
“My relationship with them deteriorated in the first months of the pandemic and I guess by the summer of 2020 we didn't really have regular contact anymore.”
|
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/mark-drakeford-concerned-boris-johnsons-120300830.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 'stampede' of kangaroos invaded a Melbourne golf course. #Australia #Melbourne #Shorts #BBCNews
- Obesity drug Wegovy approved to reduce heart attack and stroke risk in overweight patients
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the waters off the southern Philippines
- Senator Mushahid Hussain calls for release of Imran, allocation of reserved seats in SIC – Pakistan
- Hollywood gears up for the 96th Academy Awards, from red carpet prep to menswear
- Michigan Hockey opens Big Ten Tournament against Notre Dame
- This “stretchy and flattering” Amazon midi dress is just $35
- Donald Trump is hit by a wave of lawsuits
- Women as the new face of wealth and how investing in innovation can be a way to address the gender gap
- Successfully Securing President Joko Widodo's Kunker, Danrem 081/DSJ Praises Security Personnel's Vigilance – Nusantarapos.co.id
- Residence Life: University of Sheffield
- Games against Tulane, Jacksonville are postponed