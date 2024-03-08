It's a Victory for Freedom Today War in Ukraine March 8 Update





Preview: NATO congratulates Sweden on becoming its 32nd member

Black Sea maritime corridor at the center of a meeting in Istanbul

Lithuania prepares aid for kyiv, including artillery shells

UK foots $480m bill for more British-made drones for Ukraine

Russians continue to advance in the Luhansk region Peace talks, grain corridor on agenda await Zelensky in Turkey on Friday President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Istanbul on Friday to discuss resuming a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea in talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan's office said in a statement that the summit will take place on Friday afternoon at Dolmabahce Palace and will also address the subject of peace talks. “President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his guest Zelensky will discuss in detail the progress of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the latest developments regarding the continuation of the grain corridor agreement, the search for a peace permanent in the region and relations between Turkey and Russia. Ukraine,” the statement said. Zelensky last visited Turkey in July 2023. Relations between Ukraine and Turkey are complicated, as Ankara maintains diplomatic contacts with Moscow and relies heavily on Russian energy. However, Erdogan managed to negotiate a grain corridor deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, until Russia withdrew from the deal in July 2022. Swedish PM says his country is small but understands geopolitical stability 'more than anyone' “Today is a victory for freedom. Sweden has made the free, democratic, sovereign and united choice to join NATO,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as his country officially became the 32nd member of the Alliance.

Other topics of interest The International Legion celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the fight of foreigners from more than 50 countries for Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said foreigners and Ukrainian fighters were joining the Legion to defend Ukraine, Europe and democracy. It was only because of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that Sweden broke some 80 years of neutrality and decided to apply for NATO membership after witnessing Moscow's expansionist appetite. After overcoming initial resistance from Russia-friendly member states Hungary and Turkey (the latter also concerned about Sweden's perceived protection of Kurdish residents considered terrorists by Ankara), the Swedish Prime Minister ceremonially handed over the latest NATO documents Thursday at the State Department in Washington. “This is a major step but, at the same time, a very natural step,” Kristersson told the State Department, in a televised address to his Swedish audience. “We are a small country,” he said, “but we understand better than anyone the importance of the world beyond our borders. » Lithuania will send much-needed artillery sales The official Ukrinform news agency on Thursday highlighted an announcement from the Lithuanian Defense Ministry that the Baltic nation is now shipping a batch of aid to Kiev, including 155mm artillery ammunition, which Ukraine said She seriously needed it. “We are sending the supplies that Ukraine needs most right now. We hear them and our assistance continues,” said Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas. “In addition to military equipment and weaponry, Lithuania also contributes to the defense of Ukraine through active training of its military personnel, medical treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, expert consultations and contribution to assistance funds to Ukraine”, we can read in the ministry's press release.

UK Ministry of Defense allocates funds for around 10,000 next-generation drones British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that London would spend £325 million to purchase 10,000 state-of-the-art drones for Ukraine. The announcement was made during a meeting with President Zelensky in kyiv, the British government website reported. “I am stepping up our commitment to arming Ukraine with new cutting-edge drones sourced directly from Britain's cutting-edge defense industries, straight from the factories to the front line. I encourage international partners to join the UK in this effort,” Shapps said. The set will include 1,000 attack versions researched and developed in the UK, as well as surveillance and maritime drones.

Drones are changing the course of the war in Ukraine. That’s why the UK is today increasing its drone deliveries to the frontline, increasing our commitment from 200 million to 325 million. In doing so, we will deliver more than 10,000 new drones to Ukraine and remain Ukraine's largest drone supplier. pic.twitter.com/xCqLYy0vmh – The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 7, 2024

Operations: Luhansk region The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported Thursday that Russian forces had advanced slightly northeast of Kupiansk Thursday, as positional battles continue on the Koupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line. Geotagged images released on March 7 appear to show Moscow's troops advancing into the northern suburbs of Synkivka (northeast of Kupyansk), while fighting continued southeast of Kupyansk, near Tabaivka; west of Kreminna, near The spikes And Yampolivka; and south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka.

