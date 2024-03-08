Judge restricts access to jurors' identities in Trump's secret trial





The New York judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's hush money case ruled Thursday that he will use an anonymous jury when the case goes to trial this month.

Even though Trump and the lawyers handling the case will know the identities of the jurors, their names will be hidden from the press and public, Judge Juan Merchan said in his order, citing “a risk of corruption, jury tampering or physical injury or harassment of the juror(s).”

The judge said his order applied only to the identities and addresses of jurors and was requested by prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office and agreed to by Trump's lawyers.

“To be clear, the parties have not requested, and this Court has not agreed, to close the courtroom during jury selection or at any other time during the proceeding. Access to the courtroom “The audience of the public and the press will not be limited in any way thanks to these protective measures,” Merchan said.

He also granted Trump's lawyers' request to “minimize potential harm” to their client by not telling jurors about the protections and giving “neutral explanations” if they ask about them. He asked the two sides to jointly submit “proposed neutral explanations” by March 15, and said that if they could not agree on the wording, they should submit separate suggestions by March 15. on March 18.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 25.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to secret payments his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. pleaded not guilty in the case, which will be the first of four pending criminal cases against him to go to trial.

The Manhattan district attorney's office had also asked Merchan to warn Trump “that any harassing or disruptive behavior that threatens the safety or integrity of the jury may result in forfeiture of the defendant's access to juror names.” The judge said he would address that issue when he rules on the prosecutor's request for a partial silence order barring Trump from disparaging witnesses and court staffers in order to “protect the integrity of this criminal procedure”.

The trial will not be the first Trump trial with an anonymous jury.

The New York federal judge who presided over writer E. Jean Carroll's two defamation trials against Trump used anonymous juries, highlighting the former president's often inflammatory rhetoric about the justice system and threats of his supporters who sometimes follow.

“For purposes of this order, it does not matter whether Mr. Trump incited violence, whether in the legal or factual sense. The question is whether jurors will perceive themselves as being in danger,” the judge said. U.S. District Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the defamation trials. , wrote in a judgment last year. He also cited “the high likelihood of unwanted media attention on jurors, attempts at influence and/or harassment or worse by Mr. Trump's supporters.” [and/or by Mr. Trump himself]”.

