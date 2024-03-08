Trump must pay $83.3 million in E. Jean Carroll case by Monday after judge overturns attempted delay





Donald Trump's Hail Mary request for more time to secure $83.3 million owed to E. Jean Carroll failed Thursday, giving the former president less than four days to issue a colossal judgment just weeks before the deadline to find half a billion dollars more in his file. historic fraud case.

In a one-page ruling, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the former president's request to temporarily halt recovery of damages awarded by the jury to Carroll in January as compensation for his defamation during its mandate.

“Mr. Trump's current situation is the result of his own delaying actions. He has had to organize his finances since January 26 knowing that he might need to endorse this judgment, but he waited 25 days after the verdict of the jury,” Judge Kaplan wrote.

“Mr. Trump has also not indicated what expenses he might incur if required to post a bond or other security, under what conditions (if any) he might obtain a conventional bond, or post money or other assets to guarantee payment of the deposit. judgment, or any other circumstance relevant to the situation.

Trump has until Monday to pay Carroll or get the money from the court while he appeals the jury's findings.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, asked Kaplan on Wednesday to temporarily delay the deadline until three business days after he rules on Trump's post-trial motions, to give him time to finalize the bail arrangements, saying requiring him to provide the full amount “threatens to inflict irreparable harm.” .” Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether and how Trump was prepared to pay on time. Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, declined to comment.

E. Jean Carroll and her attorney Roberta Kaplan, right, leave Manhattan Federal Court after the conclusion of the civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump on January 26 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“This is the continuation of a totally anarchic witch hunt. President Trump filed a timely motion to stay this ridiculous ruling, and many courts, including the Second Circuit, recognize the importance of temporary administrative stays while such motions are considered,” the spokesperson said. of the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to litigate this case and achieving full vindication of the truth.”

Once secured, the money Trump owes Carroll will remain in an account under the court's jurisdiction until he has exhausted his appeals. The damages are in addition to $5 million another jury awarded the former Elle columnist last year in the other of her two lawsuits against Trump after finding he assaulted her sexually in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in 1996 and defamed her on Truth Social after his presidency. .

The debt to Carroll pales in comparison to the more than $454 million Trump owes in a judgment obtained by the New York attorney general, which he must obtain by March 25. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee also tried to delay or reduce the growing sum. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him to pay in a Feb. 16 ruling, finding him and his top executives at the Trump Organization responsible for widespread fraud and banning them from doing business in New York for three years.

The mammoth judgment in the fraud case is set to be handed down on the same day that Trump's 2016 election interference trial begins in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the case, alleging he concealed the reimbursement to his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen of hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up a ” catch and kill” illegally orchestrated to secure his presidential victory.

The charges carry up to four years in prison, and the trial could be the only one Trump sees before the November presidential election, with his out-of-state business stalling amid his appeals and various secondary developments. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in Jack Smith's election subversion case on April 25 before deciding whether Trump's actions as president were against the law.

