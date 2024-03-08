The rise of the conservatives was a scam. Here are three things Labor can do to make it actually mean something | John Harris

OhOf all the promises made by Conservative politicians over the past 14 years, the promise to convincingly reduce regional inequality in the UK has proven the hollowest. George Osborne came up with the idea for the Northern Power Station. Theresa May has talked one way or another about getting our big cities operating at full capacity to rebalance our economy. Boris Johnson enthusiastically inflated the same ideas with his trademark wind, and launched them tantalizingly into the kind of post-industrial countries that flipped from Labor to the Conservatives in 2019. But beyond a few pushes promising devolution to metro mayors and small pots of funding for regeneration, almost nothing has changed. The fact that so many councils are now facing bankruptcy reinforces the feeling that the leveling up campaign was close to a scam.

Of course, this does not invalidate the basic idea. The UK and England in particular remain absurdly centralized and torn by a yawning economic divide between London and the South East, and just about everywhere else. If a new government wants to create a new type of country, this is where it should focus much of its attention. My advice to them is this:

1. Finally sort the money

England's councils which run local services, from social care to leisure centres, are in the grip of cuts, savings and council tax increases aimed at plugging a financial gap estimated at around €4bn. Unless something radically changes, a new austerity campaign will loom next year, and the year after that. Whatever the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, says about the parsimony of the new Labor government, the void must be filled in a lasting way. She could find some tax loopholes to fill; it could just as easily be inspired by the wealth tax proposed by Labor MP Liam Byrne, a 1% tax on wealth over 10 million. It would affect about 20,000 people and bring in up to $10 billion a year.

To ease the pain of councils' current annual rush to balance their books, Labor appears to be seriously considering allowing councils to set their budgets on multi-year cycles, which is a very good idea, but only represents a small part of what needs to change. Reeves rejected fiscal decentralizationbut letting local and regional areas keep a share of, say, VAT and income tax is an idea whose time has surely come.

There is another change that is necessary: ​​the radical overhaul of the housing tax. Outdated and unfairly regressive, a Keir Starmer/Reeves government could base any reforms on the changes currently planned for Wales.

2. Start solving the transportation mess

The biggest success of England's limited devolution program was Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's decision to bring bus services under public control. This must become the norm and the same model should be extended to other aspects of public transport, for example to the tangle of often unreliable branch lines that serve cities and extend into suburbs and counties. We should rename them Londons Overground and bring services and stations under local control. This would pave the way for a miracle that Europeans take for granted but that the British still consider fanciful: integrated local transport. Can you imagine?

On this subject, a new government should symbolize its desire to modernize transport outside London by authorizing at least one large city to create a new public transport system, financed by a bond issue. Because I love the place but am endlessly frustrated by how difficult it is to get around, I nominate Bristol, which needs something like Newcastle's long-standing metro or Manchester's trams.

3. Build new universities

Manchester proves it: successful modern cities build their economies around thriving universities, a realization that should set aside many of the illusions and half-measures that have been adopted so far to get to the next level . We should create four or five new higher education institutions focused on technology and green industry, and locate them in places that could benefit from the resulting economic recovery. The growth northeast technology hub could make Sunderland a perfect potential venue. I would also mention Stoke-on-Trent, ideally located next to the M6 ​​and equidistant from Manchester and Birmingham.

In Wales, Newport or Swansea would be worthy contenders. In the east of England I would suggest Ipswich. Celebrating Scotland's long history of industrial innovation and boosting a region once known as Silicon glen why not build a university in Livingston? Then offer incentives to startups in these fields to encourage graduates to stay. If this sort of idea seems far-fetched, it shows how soft and unambitious the upgrade has proven to be so far, and why it urgently needs to be revived and reinvented.