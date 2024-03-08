Turkey is fighting to end violence against women. At least 71 people have been killed this year

Istanbul Muhterem Evcil was stabbed to death by her ex-husband at his workplace in Istanbul, where he had repeatedly harassed her in violation of a restraining order. The day before, authorities arrested him for violating the order, but released him after questioning.

More than a decade later, his sister believes Evcil would still be alive if authorities had enforced women's protection laws and imprisoned him.

Until justice is served and men are always put first, the women of this country will always cry,” said Cigdem Kuzey.

Evcil's killing in 2013 became a call for greater protections for women in Turkey, but activists say the country has made little progress in preventing women from being killed. They say laws aimed at protecting women are not sufficiently enforced and attackers are not prosecuted.

At least 403 women were killed in Turkey last year, most by their current or former spouses and other men close to them, according to the We Will Stop Femicides platform, a group that tracks gender-related killings and provides support to victims of violence. .

So far this year, 71 women have been killed in Turkey, including seven on February 27, the highest known number of such killings in a single day.

WWSF general secretary Fidan Ataselim blamed the killings on the Muslim-majority country's deeply patriarchal traditions and more women wanting to end difficult relationships. Others want to work outside the home.

Turkish women want to live more freely and more fairly. Women have changed and progressed in positive ways, Ataselim said. Men cannot accept this and violently try to suppress women's progress.

Turkey was the first country to sign and ratify a European treaty on preventing violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention, in 2011. But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew it Turkey ten years later, sparking protests.

The president's decision came under pressure from Islamic groups and some officials in Erdogan's Islamist party. They argued that the treaty was inconsistent with conservative values, eroded the traditional family unit and encouraged divorce.

Erdogan said he believed men and women were not biologically created equal and that a woman's priority should be her family and motherhood.

The president insists Turkey does not need the Istanbul Convention and has pledged to constantly raise the bar on preventing violence against women. Last year, his government tightened the law by making stalking a crime punishable by up to two years in prison.

Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, the Minister of Family, claims to have made the protection of women a priority and personally follows the trials.

Even if the victims have given up filing a complaint, we continue to follow them, she declared. Each case is one case too many for us.

Ataselim said the Istanbul Convention provides an additional level of protection for women and is pushing for a return to the treaty. Her group is also calling for the establishment of a hotline for women facing violence and the opening of more women's shelters, saying the current number falls far short of meeting Requirement.

Above all, existing measures must be implemented adequately, Ataselim said.

Campaigners say courts are lenient on male attackers who claim to have been provoked, express remorse or demonstrate good behavior during trials. Activists say restraining orders are often too short and those who violate them are not detained, putting women at risk.

We believe that each of the femicide cases was a preventable death, Ataselim said.

Every year, women's rights activists in Turkey take to the streets on International Women's Day, March 8, and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, on November 25, to demand greater protection for women and Turkey's return to the treaty.

Turkish authorities regularly ban such gatherings for reasons of security and public order.

Protesters often carry signs that read: I don't want to die, the last words spoken by Emine Bulut, who died in a cafe in Kirikkale, central Turkey, after her husband slit her throat in front of her. her 10 year old daughter. His death in 2019 shocked the nation.

Evcil, killed in a salon where she worked as a manicurist, suffered physical and mental abuse after running away at 18 to marry her husband, who is currently serving a life sentence, her sister Kuzey said. Evcil decided to leave him after 13 years of marriage.

Kuzey described her sister as a kind woman who smiled even when she was crying inside.

Authorities have named an Istanbul park in memory of Evcil.

I hope our daughters do not experience what we went through and that justice is served in this country, Kuzey said.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.