Politics

Turkey is fighting to end violence against women. At least 71 people have been killed this year

Istanbul Muhterem Evcil was stabbed to death by her ex-husband at his workplace in Istanbul, where he had repeatedly harassed her in violation of a restraining order. The day before, authorities arrested him for violating the order, but released him after questioning.

More than a decade later, his sister believes Evcil would still be alive if authorities had enforced women's protection laws and imprisoned him.

Until justice is served and men are always put first, the women of this country will always cry,” said Cigdem Kuzey.

Evcil's killing in 2013 became a call for greater protections for women in Turkey, but activists say the country has made little progress in preventing women from being killed. They say laws aimed at protecting women are not sufficiently enforced and attackers are not prosecuted.

Cigdem Kuzey shows a photo of her late sister, Muhterem Evcil, during an interview with The Associated Press in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Muhterem Evcil was stabbed to death by her ex-husband at her place of work in Istanbul, where he repeatedly harassed her in violation of a restraining order. More than a decade later, his sister believes Evcil would still be alive if authorities had enforced women's protection laws and imprisoned him.

At least 403 women were killed in Turkey last year, most by their current or former spouses and other men close to them, according to the We Will Stop Femicides platform, a group that tracks gender-related killings and provides support to victims of violence. .

So far this year, 71 women have been killed in Turkey, including seven on February 27, the highest known number of such killings in a single day.

