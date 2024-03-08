Addressing loan sharks and Titil Bank, Jokowi appreciated BRI for providing credit to MSMEs





JawaPos.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated Bank Rayat Indonesia (BRI) for providing financial credit to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector through 740,000 BRILink agents with annual transactions reaching 1,400 trillion IDR. According to Jokowi, this is seen as being able to facilitate financial access for MSME players while reducing the dominance of loan sharks and strengthening the microfinance sector. Furthermore, Jokowi highlighted that around 65 million MSMEs contributed 61 percent to the national gross domestic product (GDP) and absorbed 97 percent of the workforce. “Taking care of small matters that were previously handled by loan sharks, previously handled by Titil banks everywhere, is now taken care of by the BIS, this is also what we should appreciate,” Jokowi said in his speech during of the BIS Microfinance Outlook 2024., at the BRILiN Tower, Jakarta, Thursday (7/3). Furthermore, the President mentioned the government's assistance in the form of People's Business Credit (KUR) subsidies amounting to IDR 46 trillion, which aims to reduce interest rates for micro and small businesses. The President also highlighted the significant growth of microfinance programs, such as BIS's Micro Unit Holding (UMi) and Madani National Capital for Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy (PNM Mekaar), with a significant increase in the number of clients. “Just now, at UMi, the customer was 8.2 years old [juta], PNM Mekaar has 15.2 million customers. I remember in 2015 PNM Mekaar only had around 400,000 customers, today it has reached 15.2 million. Grameen Bank, Mr. Muhammad Yunus won the Nobel Prize because Grameen Bank has 6.5 million customers. “It should be Mr. President Director, Mr. Sunarso, this should have received the Nobel,” explained the President. Apart from this, President Jokowi also appreciated the improvement in the quality of MSME products, especially the improvement of packaging and branding, as an important factor in strengthening competitiveness and export capabilities of Indonesian MSMEs. The President also gave several examples of successful MSMEs, including “Mama Muda” crab cracker products and “Lontara” onion chili sauce, which have successfully penetrated the export market. “It’s a small business, a family business, the credit is IDR 5 million but it can be packaged like that, it’s extraordinary. This is what we must continue to insist on. The bank is putting pressure, the government is putting pressure, it will strengthen our competitiveness if it can be exported. “This was exported to Brunei and Malaysia, and the credit is only IDR 5 million to PNM Mekaar,” he said. Concluding his speech, the President highlighted the importance of continued support from the banking sector and the government to increase the competitiveness of MSMEs, which will strengthen the national economy and create more jobs. According to him, the BRI Microfinance Outlook event can serve as an important platform for determining the strategy and direction of development of Indonesian MSMEs in the future. “I really enjoy organizing the BIS Microfinance Outlook event every year. “We can determine what strategies we need to develop so that our MSMEs can truly be competitive and compete with other countries,” he stressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/ekonomi/014416859/singgung-rentenir-dan-bank-titil-jokowi-apresiasi-bri-karena-beri-kredit-ke-umkm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos