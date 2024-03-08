Donald Trump will get the names of jurors in New York criminal trial, but they will remain anonymous to the public





NEW YORK — Donald Trump will be allowed to know the names of jurors at his upcoming secret criminal trial in New York. The public won't do it.

Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan decided Thursday to keep the yet-to-be-chosen jury anonymous, with limited exceptions for the former president, his defense attorneys, prosecutors, jury consultants and legal staff.

Only Trump's lawyers and prosecutors will be allowed to know jurors' home and workplace addresses, Merchan said. Trump could risk losing access to the names if he released them publicly.

Jury selection is expected to begin March 25.

The ruling, in response to a request from prosecutors, applies not only to jurors seated for trial, but also to potential jurors who may be summoned to court but are not retained, the judge said.

This is not a completely anonymous jury, as was the case in Trump's two recent federal civil trials involving writer E. Jean Carroll. During these trials, neither Trump nor his lawyers knew the names of the jurors.

The names of jurors are generally public, but courts sometimes allow exceptions to protect the jury, particularly in cases involving terrorism, organized crime, or in cases of prior jury tampering.

Despite the restrictions, Merchan said he has no plans to close the courtroom for jury selection or any other time during the trial.

Public and press access to the courtroom will not be limited in any way because of these protective measures, Merchan wrote in a seven-page ruling.

Trump is accused in the hush money case of falsifying internal records kept by his company to hide the nature of payments made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels in part of an effort during the 2016 Trump campaign to bury allegations that he was killed. had sex outside of marriage.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner for president, is charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, although there is no has no guarantee that a conviction would result in a prison sentence. Barring last-minute delays, this will be the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial.

Last week, amid a series of pretrial requests, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked Merchan to restrict access to jurors' names and keep them secret, citing what he said be Trump's long history of attacks on jurors in other proceedings.

Among other things, prosecutors noted that Trump made social media posts claiming that the jury that convicted his former adviser Roger Stone of obstructing a congressional investigation and other charges in 2020 was totally biased, tainted and shameful!

They also noted that he posted about the grand jury that indicted him in New York and referenced the special Georgia grand jury that investigated his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden calling it an illegal kangaroo court. Trump Grand Jury.”

“Putting guardrails around access to the names of jurors in the secrecy case and prohibiting Trump from disclosing them were necessary measures to minimize obstacles to jury selection and protect the safety of jurors,” they said. prosecutors.

Trump's lawyers said they agreed that jurors' names should not be made public, but for different reasons. They cited what they called extremely damaging media attention associated with the case before the trial and took issue with the prosecution's characterization of his earlier comments about jurors.

Prosecutors do not identify a single instance in which President Trump mentioned, much less attacked or harassed, a juror by name, Trump's lawyers wrote in a response Monday. The only examples cited are instances where those jurors identified themselves publicly and discussed their work as jurors with the media, Trump's lawyers said.

In addition to limiting access to jurors' names, prosecutors wanted Merchan to warn Trump that he would lose that privilege if he publicly disclosed their names or if he engaged in harassment or disruptive conduct that threatened security. or the integrity of the jurors.

Merchan said he would rule on that point when he rules on the lawsuits' request for a gag order that would prevent Trump from making public statements about jurors, witnesses and others involved in the affair.

