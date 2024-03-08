Pakistan: Imran Khan was the beneficiary of hatred towards the ruling parties





Following Pakistan's February 8 national elections, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formed a coalition government, electing Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister on February 3. March.

The move sparked massive street protests and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called both parties vote stealers, pointing out that it had won more than seats than any other party despite a defeat. harsh military repression.

Federico Fuentes of the Left Greens spoke with Pakistani socialist Ammar Ali Jan of the Haqooq-e-Khalq (People's Rights Party, HKP) about the volatile situation. Ammar Ali Jan will speak at the upcoming Ecosocialism 2024 conference, starting June 2830, in Boorloo/Perth.

What does the vote for the PTI reflect?

Over the last 9-10 months, Khan's party has been severely suppressed on the basis of a sedition case against some party leaders. When Khan was arrested on May 9, the Pakistani state accused his party of trying to incite a coup and attacking military installations. Since then, it has served as a cover for widespread repression against political opponents, particularly those of the PTI.

In effect, an undeclared ban was imposed on PTI activities, meaning the party was unable to campaign in these elections. Additionally, the Supreme Court and the Election Commission blocked Khan's party from using its election symbol on the ballot paper.

This was important for two reasons: first, due to low literacy rates, symbols are very important when people come to vote; and second, because it meant that all PTI candidates had to run as independents with a different symbol. This made it difficult to tell who was a PTI candidate.

These are the extraordinary circumstances in which the party had to conduct its electoral campaign. And yet, the PTI has become the largest party in Parliament.

Two things were very clear with these elections. The first was that people voted against the establishment and the army and did not want the army to interfere in Pakistani politics.

Remember, [before falling out with the military] Khan was brought to power by the army. During this period, he governed with the support of the military and lost several by-elections to opposition figures because the mood of the people was anti-military and anti-establishment.

Over the past five years, we have seen a clear trend toward voting against anyone who aligns too closely with the military.

The second thing was the impact of the economic crisis. During Khan's time in power, opposition parties PML-N and PPP criticized him for high inflation and for selling out the country to the IMF. [International Monetary Fund]. Khan's popularity was undermined by the high inflation and unemployment that Pakistan suffered from 2018 onwards.

But when the vote of censure [against Khan] arrived in [April] In 2022, and the PML-N and PPP coming to power, we got neoliberalism on steroids. By liberalizing the price structure, prices have doubled, even quadrupled in some cases. Food inflation has reached around 40% and hunger has become a very real concern.

Added to this are the devastating floods from August to September 2022. Despite this climate catastrophe, neither the IMF nor the PML-N/PPP politicians have pursued structural changes in the economic system. Instead, the IMF demanded even harsher austerity from the government after the floods, when the government liberalized fuel prices.

Yet they refused to touch elite subsidies: according to the UNDP [United Nations Development Programme], $17.4 billion is distributed each year in subsidies to the country's elites. And this at a time when 40% of the population lives below the poverty line.

This type of punitive economic system has fueled hatred against the ruling parties and Khan has been the beneficiary of this anger during this election cycle.

How stable will the mandate of the new coalition government be?

It will be a very, very unstable government. This is partly because the state lost its legitimacy through election rigging: first, by not allowing the PTI to campaign; then modifying the results; and now with the authoritarian measures they use to suppress any form of dissent.

There is also a loss of legitimacy of political parties, particularly the PPP and PML-N, which have completely capitulated to the military establishment and abandoned any semblance of democratic behavior or principles.

Moreover, the economic crisis is too serious for these people to manage, especially when they do not want to touch the subsidies granted to the elites.

It will be very difficult to create political or economic stability given this crisis of legitimacy and the scale of the financial crisis.

What do Khan and the PTI represent in Pakistani politics today?

The PTI is fundamentally a center-right party, or even more to the right. While 1015 years ago only business elites stood with Khan, today the PTI's social base also includes the new emerging middle class.

There are certain things about Khan that make him very acceptable to the public opinion that has been manufactured in Pakistan over the last 30 years: he was the military's favorite man; he hated all politicians; he was a Westernized man who loved to talk about his spiritual awakening and the central place that Islam occupied in his politics and life. It represents all these contradictions with which the new middle class has emerged and identifies itself.

Basically we have the rhetoric of revolution, of change, of overthrowing the system, combined with content that is about reproducing the status quo in terms of the military establishment, the IMF, religious fundamentalism and hands off the elites.

This is similar to what we have seen with the global wave of right-wing movements. They have a lot of rhetoric about change but, beyond all that, they seek to reproduce the worst aspects of the existing system.

So the situation we find ourselves in is one where we have to defend the rights of a right-wing party and fight against all forms of authoritarianism because democratic struggles are important to Pakistan's struggle for socialism.

But we do so without having any illusions about Khan or his party.

You ran as a candidate for the HKP, which was only established in 2022. Could you talk about the party and how its first election campaign went?

We essentially come from the student movement. In November 2019, students organized this huge student solidarity demonstration, following which sedition charges were brought against us. It was the first student uprising in decades, so it was a very hopeful moment.

After that there was a debate about whether we [then the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement] should remain a movement or evolve towards the formation of a left party. It became clear that due to the vacuum that existed in mainstream politics and the collapse of existing left-wing organizations, we needed a new left-wing party. So, in November 2022, we registered the Haqooq-e-Khalq party.

But if you want to start a party, you can't be a student group; you have to have a base in working-class neighborhoods. This is why, in January 2023, we decided to participate in the national elections by leading a campaign [in the working-class neighbourhood of Chungi, in Lahore].

The main goal of our campaign was to gain traction, get noticed, and build an organizational base. During this year of campaigning, we have engaged in the most intense way possible with the working class and its problems. What we saw was a social catastrophe.

Faced with the delay in the elections, we decided to launch solidarity work in the region. We've built a free academy, where we teach students who can't go to school computer skills, language skills, other skills, job training, and more.

We also opened a health clinic, which has been an incredible experience. We were close to the doctors' association, a sort of doctors' union, and they helped us create a free clinic in the area. Developing this infrastructure was one of the best things that happened during this campaign.

We also organized with workers in two incredible strikes to help them secure an unprecedented package for laid-off workers, which became a big deal.

These are some of the great things that we have accomplished in terms of building our base and raising awareness.

This time we received 1,600 votes, which is pretty good for a new party. There are 1,600 people who have just been introduced to left-wing ideas and who have decided to break with mainstream politics.

This laid the groundwork for insurrection-style politics in the years to come.

[Abridged from links.org.au. You can donate to the HKP-run health clinics at haqooqekhalq.com. For more information on Ecosocialism 2024 visit ecosocialism.org.au.]

