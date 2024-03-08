Trump mocks Biden's age and hate speech: live





Trump says 2024 election will be the most important day in our country's history

Donald Trump posted an ongoing commentary Thursday evening on Truth Social on Joe Biden's fiery State of the Union speech, slightly marred by apparent technical glitches, in response to the president's direct and scathing attacks on his record and control over the Republican Party.

After the president finished speaking, Republican Senator Katie Britt, whom Mr. Trump called a fearless warrior for America First, refuted the Republican Party in a tone and style that was mocked online and left many people confused.

The former president recently challenged Mr Biden to a debate, although he had previously refused to participate in debates against his Republican challengers.

Meanwhile, Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected an attempt by Donald Trump to delay enforcement of the $83.3 million judgment in the defamation case brought against him by E Jean Carroll.

In an order issued Thursday afternoon, the judge said the former president's current situation was the result of his own delaying actions and that he had had sufficient time to organize his finances.

Separately, the Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on Mr. Trump's defense of presidential immunity from prosecution on April 25.

1709876228Trump summarizes his thoughts on the State of the Union

Surprise, he didn't like it. Here's what he said on Truth Social:

This may have been the angriest, least compassionate, and worst State of the Union address ever delivered. It was an embarrassment for our country!

He didn't resist Putin, he gave Ukraine to Putin!

It was an angry, polarizing, hate-filled speech. He barely mentioned immigration, or the worst border in world history. He will never solve the immigration problem, nor does he want to. He wants our country to be flooded with migrants. Crime will increase to levels never seen before, and it will happen very quickly!

The story is that he made it out, he's still breathing, and they didn't need to put him in a straitjacket. Other than that, he didn't do a very good job!

The former president appreciated Senator Katie Britt's response to the president's speech, saying:

Katie Britt was a GREAT contrast to an angry and obviously very disturbed president. She was compassionate and caring, especially towards women and their problems. His conversation on migrant crime was powerful and insightful. Great job Katie!

During the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Representative Troy Nehls was one of the members of Congress who angrily confronted the rioters as they attempted to break into the House chamber. Here's our coverage of the footage from that moment as it was released before one of the rioters was convicted:

And here's Rep. Nehls tonight, celebrating former President Donald Trump, who is criminally charged for his actions leading to this very riot:

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:

1709874366Republican response sparks wave of online mockery1709872278Watch: Sen. Britt worked on bipartisan border bill…then voted against it after Trump said no

1709870320Biden jokes, I wish I had cognitive impairment sometimes'

1709870149Senator Katie Britt refutes Republicans

1709869818Trump sums up his feelings about Biden's fiery speech

Whether the fake media likes to admit it or not, there have been enormous distortions and lies in this speech, but the citizens of our country understand it, and they know that November 5th will be the most important day of the history of our nation!

