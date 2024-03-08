Former PMs Boris and Liz should hang their heads in shame





Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his much-anticipated spring budget statement on Wednesday, telling MPs his plans will create a budget for long-term growth, promising the new measures will mean more investment, more jobs , better public services and lower taxes. After being largely neglected in the autumn 2023 statement, measures to support the housing sector are expected to include proposals for a 99% mortgage scheme, a reduction in inheritance tax and relief from duty. stamp for people downsized. DISAPPOINTED Unfortunately, many in the sector have once again been left disappointed by the lack of meaningful proposals to support landlords, landlords and the UK property market. Even if a reduction of capital gains tax As property transactions increased, property investors suffered a blow with the removal of multiple dwelling relief. A tax break for second home owners who rented out their furnished properties to holidaymakers was also scrapped, amid claims it was depriving long-term renters of affordable housing. The Chancellor had little or no room to make any real, important statements.” Unfortunately, and despite earlier hopes, the Chancellor had little or no room to make any real major statements in what is likely to be the Tories' final budget for some time. The removal of tax breaks on vacation rental interest will no doubt be welcomed by many local populations whose towns are full of investors buying properties for short-term rentals. However, it is questionable whether this will bring any real benefit to the struggling private rental sector. RING OF TRUTH A further reduction of 0.02 in social security contributions is to be welcomed, but there is some truth to the accusation of giving with one hand and taking with the other. I fear the Conservative government is nearing its end and, to be frank, a period in opposition is exactly what it needs. How the Conservative Party reached this position after the landslide 2019 election result beggars belief and former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss should hang their heads in shame. Jeremy Prior (main photo) is managing director ofAuction house

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenegotiator.co.uk/blog-boris-and-liz-should-hang-their-heads-in-shame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos