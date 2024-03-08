Russian strikes claim more casualties as Zelenskiy prepares to visit Turkey

WASHINGTON — In a highly publicized televised address, U.S. President Joe Biden criticized his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump for “bowing” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Congress to approve aid to Ukraine, warning that democracy around the world was under threat. .

In his annual State of the Union address, Biden spoke out from the start against Putin and Trump – whom he called “my predecessor” without mentioning him by name – and on behalf of Ukraine, seeking to convince undecided voters before the November elections.

The March 7 speech before a joint session of Congress this year held greater significance for Biden, 81, as he faces a tough re-election in November, likely against Trump. The president, who is preoccupied with questions about his physical and mental fitness for the job, showed a more fiery side during his hour-long speech, drawing a stark contrast between him and Trump on a host of key issues foreign and domestic.

Biden denounced Trump for his recent remarks about NATO, the U.S.-led defense alliance that will mark its 75th anniversary this year, and compared him unfavorably to former Republican President Ronald Reagan.

“Kowting to a Russian leader is outrageous, dangerous and unacceptable,” Biden said, referring to Trump, recalling how Reagan — remembered fondly by older Republicans — stood up to the Kremlin during the Cold War. .

At a campaign rally last month, Trump said that while in office he warned a NATO ally that he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever it wants” to NATO members. alliance that are “behind” in achieving defense spending targets.

The remark sparked fears that Trump might try to pull the United States out of NATO if he wins the November election.

Biden described NATO as “stronger than ever” as he recognized Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the audience. Earlier today, Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO, ending 200 years of non-alignment. Sweden applied to join the defense alliance after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Finland became a NATO member last year.

Biden called on Congress to pass a Ukraine aid bill to help the country repel a two-year-old Russian invasion. He warned that if Russia won, Putin would not stop at Ukraine's border with NATO.

A group of right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives have for months delayed a bill that would provide some $60 billion in critical military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it defends its territory against Russian invaders .

The standoff in Washington has deprived Ukrainian forces of U.S. munitions and weapons, allowing Russia to regain the initiative in the war. Russia captured the eastern town of Avdiyivka last month, its first victory in more than a year.

“Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide it with the weapons it needs to defend itself,” Biden said.

“My message to President Putin… is simple. We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down,” Biden said.

Trump, who has expressed admiration for Putin, has questioned U.S. aid to Ukraine, although he recently supported the idea of ​​loans to that country.

Biden also criticized Trump for the former president's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, saying the efforts posed a serious threat to democracy in the country.

“You can't only love your country when you win,” he said, referring not only to Trump but also to congressional Republicans who support the former president's claim that the 2020 election has been faked.

Biden “has really tried hard to distinguish his policies from those of Donald Trump,” said Kathryn Stoner, a political science professor at Stanford University and director of its Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law .

In referencing Reagan, Biden was seeking “to appeal to moderate Republicans and independents to remind them that that's what your party was about: standing up to Russia,” she told RFE/RL.

The State of the Union address could be Biden's biggest opportunity to reach American voters ahead of the election. More than 27 million people watched Biden's speech last year, which equates to about 17% of eligible voters.

Trump won 14 of 15 primaries on March 5, virtually wrapping up the Republican nomination for president. Biden defeated Trump in 2020, but faces a tough re-election bid amid low ratings.

A Pew Research poll released in January showed that only 33% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, while 65% disapprove. Biden's approval rating has remained below 40% for the past two years as Americans feel the effects of high inflation and interest rates.

Biden, the oldest US president in history, is concerned about his age. Two-thirds of voters say he is too old to effectively serve another term, according to a recent Quinnipiac survey.

Last month, a special prosecutor's report raised questions about his memory, concerns are growing about his mental capacity to lead the country for another four years.

As a result, Biden's physical performance during the speech was closely monitored. Biden was animated during the speech and avoided any major gaffes.

“I thought he looked really strong, very determined and very clear,” Stoner said.

Instead of avoiding the topic of his age, Biden took it head on, saying the problem facing our nation “is not our age, but the age of our ideas.””

He warned that Trump was trying to take the country back to a darker time.

“Some people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, vengeance and retribution,” Biden said, referring to Trump, 77.