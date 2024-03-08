Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan supports army's stance in probe into May 9 riots





ANI | Updated: March 7, 2024 11:08 PM IST

Rawalpindi [Pakistan]March 7 (ANI): Imran Khan, the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has extended his support to the Pakistan Army's stand regarding the investigation into the violent riots that followed on May 9, as reported by The Nation. Khan stressed that “his party was not against the army. It is worth mentioning here that the meeting of the Conference of Corps Commanders held the other day committed that the planners, instigators, accomplices, perpetrators and desecrers of the monuments of the martyrs and the attackers of the military installations of the 9 may certainly be brought to justice. “I agree with the statement of the corps commanders' meeting. The suspects involved in the May 9 incidents should be severely punished,” Khan said, according to The Nation.

“The identification of individuals involved in the events of May 9 should be carried out through video surveillance images, similar to the arrest of suspects during the attack on the Capitol in the United States,” noted Khan during his informal interaction with the media at Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi. on March 6. Expressing concern over the delay in the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents, Khan stressed the need for a transparent investigation. He urged authorities to ensure thorough interrogation into the violent attacks, stressing the importance of accountability. “Khan asked why a judicial commission had not yet been formed regarding the May 9 incident.” Responding to criticism and concerns within his party, Khan clarified: “There is no opposition military in our party. A criticism of elections is not a criticism of the army.” He also denounced the rejection of the PTI's demand for reservation of seats in the National Assembly, calling it undemocratic. Further , Khan pointed the finger at the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to respond to allegations of electoral fraud. He stressed the urgent need for electoral transparency and accountability to safeguard democracy. In a bid to address the economic concerns, Khan highlighted the country's growing debt burden, allocating a significant portion of national income to debt servicing. He stressed the need for economic stability, advocating for an IMF audit of the 8 elections February before new loan disbursements. Imran Khan's remarks highlighted the complex intersection of political, military and economic challenges facing Pakistan, underscoring the imperative for transparent governance and accountability mechanisms. As the nation navigates this turbulent period, Khan's statements underscore the critical importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring justice for all. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-founder-imran-khan-endorses-armys-stance-on-may-9-riots-probe20240307230806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos