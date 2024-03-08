The thing Trump really hates





Over the past two weeks, attention has focused on the timing of Donald Trump's four criminal trials and the possibility that at least two of them will not go before a jury before this fall's election . And the one trial that seems certain to take place before Election Day, his so-called hush money case, has often been dismissed by experts and observers as old, legally dubious and lacking the kind of important questions which are at the heart, for example, of his two electoral interference cases.

But the financial silence case is arguably a case of election interference, centering on allegations that, on the eve of the 2016 presidential race, Trump falsified business records as part of a scheme to buy the silence of a porn star to prevent him from making his comments public. claims they had an affair.

And as the trial approaches, scheduled to begin March 25 in Manhattan, it's becoming clear that prosecutors would like to tell a sweeping story, full of tabloid details, that could be personally embarrassing for Trump.

The hush money case, prosecuted by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, has always been an awkward mix of the serious and the profane, based on a sordid history of extramarital sex, business records and presidential politics. Trump aides say bluntly that he particularly hates this case given the nature of the story prosecutors intend to present to the jury.

The basics are this: At the end of Trump's first White House campaign, porn star Stormy Daniels threatened to reveal an affair she claims to have had with him, a scandalous development that could have damaged her campaign. So, according to prosecutors and their star witness, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, Trump arranged to buy his silence. In doing so, employees working under his direction falsified a series of invoices, checks and accounting entries to cover their tracks.

But recently, Bragg and his team asked Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, for permission to tell a much more radical story, involving not just one secret payoff, but three of them. They also want to detail how Trump used his ties to a supermarket tabloid publisher to preemptively prevent embarrassing stories about him from seeing the light of day, a process known as “catch and kill.”

And if that wasn't enough, prosecutors want to present evidence regarding the infamous Access Hollywood tape. In the tape, which surfaced in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign and captured a conversation years earlier, Trump spoke openly about seizing female body parts without permission.

The wider story

It is not uncommon for prosecutors to bring up material at trial that is not relevant to a criminal indictment. And in this case, Bragg wants the jury to hear about hush money given to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who also claims to have had an affair with Trump. A discussion about the McDougal payment between Trump and Michael Cohen was recorded on audio by Cohen.

Bragg also wants to tell the jury about a payment allegedly made to Dino Sajudin, a former doorman at Trump Tower in New York, to prevent him from going public with an apparently baseless allegation that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock with one of his governesses.

The purpose of all this, prosecutors say, is to provide necessary context for the jury and to clarify Trump's motive and intent as Election Day 2016 approaches.

Not surprisingly, Trump's lawyers objected vehemently, describing the broader story the prosecutor wants to tell as an extraordinary effort to harm the jury with salacious and irrelevant details dating years before the entries in question.

In fact, the defense asked Judge Merchan to prevent Bragg from making any argument that Trump was seeking to influence the election by suppressing negative stories. In an effort to completely reframe the case, his lawyers say he was not committing fraud by making hush-money payments, but was simply seeking to prevent negative publicity about him from being spread.

Candidates are not required to reveal everything about their personal lives during an election, the lawyers wrote, and a candidate's attempts to keep certain matters personal are neither inappropriate nor illegal.

Present evidence

When Judge Merchan makes his decision on how much additional evidence to allow into the trial, it could have political and not just legal ramifications.

Trump aides have long viewed the secret trial as the least legally impactful, given that it involves allegations of conduct between consenting adults. His supporters viewed the indictment as a partisan attack when it was handed down last March, and that perspective only hardened when Trump insisted he faced a hunt for witches.

But the details of Trump's behavior could also further alienate women and swing voters whose support he needs in a general election. The details made public also upset Trump, according to people who spoke to him, and the impact the case might have on his behavior in and out of court remains to be seen.

Your questions

We ask readers what they would like to know about the Trump cases: the charges, the proceedings, the important players, or anything else. You can send us your question by filling out this form.

Isn't there a law in your country that prevents a convicted felon from becoming President of the United States? After all, Donald Trump was legally convicted of sexual abuse, defamation as well as fraud. Hanno Hasselmeier, Jena, Germany

Alan: There are a handful of crimes committed in the United States that prevent those convicted from holding public office. But none of the 91 charges Trump currently faces contain this provision. So, in theory, he could be convicted of whatever he is charged with and still become president. Incitement of insurrection is one of the crimes that has a prohibitory provision. But Trump has not been charged under that law.

Where is each criminal case?

Trump is at the center of at least four separate criminal investigations, both at the state and federal level, into matters related to his business and political career. Here's where each case currently stands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/07/us/politics/trump-trial-hush-money-stormy-daniels.html

