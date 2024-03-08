Turkey to earn oil, gas revenue from Somalia in exchange for security cooperation

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkey and Somalia signed a new memorandum of understanding on Thursday aimed at strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that he had signed an intergovernmental agreement and memorandum of understanding with his Somali counterpart, Abdirisak Omar Mohamed, to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

through this agreement, we will carry out joint activities to ensure that Somalia's resources benefit the Somali people. We aim to strengthen Turkey’s presence in the Horn of Africa through new energy partnerships,” Bayraktar said.

This agreement between the two countries, which already maintain close ties, is in reality a continuation of a recently signed defense and economic cooperation agreement. According to the agreement signed on February 8, about which Ankara has not provided many details, Turkey offers defense support in exchange for a series of economic concessions.

The Mogadishu administration is also targeting significant oil production in waters secured by Turkey. Research indicates that there are proven reserves of 35 billion barrels of oil in the Somali maritime zone.

Turkey will share revenues from oil and gas extraction in the region in exchange for the defense it provides, thereby gaining 30 percent of extraction revenues to which Turkey contributes. The agreement also provides for Turkey to have privileged access to the special economic zone.

The agreement also represents the realization of a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he mentioned that the Somali administration had offered Turkey the possibility of extracting oil from Somali lands, mirroring the activities of Turkey in Libya.

However, to date, Turkey has not undertaken any concrete projects related to oil extraction or natural gas exploration in Libya.

On February 21, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the approval of a 10-year economic and defense cooperation agreement with Turkey by Somalia's executive and legislative branches.

According to Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Turkey will be responsible for creating, training and equipping the Somali navy under the terms of the agreement.

Barre stressed that the agreement aims to address concerns such as terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing and other external threats to Somalia's coastline, which is the longest in Africa. He hailed Turkey as a trustworthy ally.

President Mohamud also highlighted Turkey's current assistance to Somalia, including humanitarian and financial aid and training of security forces.

The agreement comes amid heightened tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, triggered by the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia.

Under the memorandum, Somaliland would lease approximately 20 kilometers of coastline to landlocked Ethiopia, giving it access to the Red Sea. In exchange, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent nation. However, Ethiopia has not yet officially confirmed this recognition.

President Mohamud clarified that the agreement with Turkey is not directed against Ethiopia but rather aims to strengthen Somalia's defense capabilities.

According to a Somali official speaking anonymously toSomali VOAthe agreement includes the deployment of Turkish warships in Somali waters and collaboration on the exploitation of marine resources.

The Turkish opposition has expressed concern about Turkey's involvement in tensions and risks of conflict in the Red Sea following the agreement. However, as details of the agreement have not yet reached parliamentarians, information on its content is now limited.

Since 2011, Turkey has maintained a strong alliance with Somalia, initially intervening to provide humanitarian aid in times of famine. As part of its efforts to support the country's reconstruction, Turkey has actively engaged in various initiatives, including the establishment of schools, training programs for Somali soldiers and the implementation of infrastructure projects. . Over the past decade, Turkey has significantly expanded its presence in Somalia, building a military base in the capital and taking control of vital infrastructure such as Aden Adde International Airport and the port of Mogadishu, supervised by entities associated with President Erdogan.

In 2017, Turkey established its largest foreign military base, Camp TURKSOM, in Mogadishu, marking a significant escalation of Ankara's involvement in the Horn of Africa country. Spanning an area of ​​four square kilometers and costing $50 million, the military training center has the capacity to train up to 1,500 soldiers simultaneously.

In 2020, Turkey secured a series of concessions facilitating the exploration of oil, gas and mining prospects in Somalia, allowing private and state-owned companies to explore energy opportunities in Somalia.

According to UN investigators, Turkey violated UN sanctions against Somalia by providing armed drones without UN notification or approval. It delivered Bayraktar drones produced by Erdogan's son-in-law's company to Mogadishu on December 6, 2021, thus violating the UN arms embargo. Despite the UN Security Council resolution's requirements for pre-delivery authorization, Turkey did not request an exemption before transporting the drones. Turkey claimed the drones were for its counterterrorism efforts in Somalia, denying providing them to Somali authorities, as UN experts reported on September 1, 2022.

As a reminder, Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, son of the Somali president, collided with a motorcycle driven by Yunus Emre Ger on November 30 in Istanbul. Ger, who was injured and hospitalized, died tragically on December 6. Later, it was discovered that Mohamud had left the country. Following public outcry, Mohamud secretly returned to Turkey, where he was fined $843, and the case was dropped. Additionally, Turkish media reported that the Mohamud family had reached a confidential agreement with Ger's widow, agreeing to pay compensation. The Somali president's gratitude to Erdogan for his intervention, which allowed his son to avoid a prison sentence, also surfaced in the reports.