Imran, Assad's pre-arrest bail extended – Journal





LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan and former general secretary Asad Umar in the May 9 cases.

Justice Naveed Iqbal was hearing Khan's bail pleas in the cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Shadman Police Station and Askari Tower in Gulberg. He asked the PTI founder's counsel to put forward his arguments on March 15.

Last week, another anti-terrorism court had upheld Khan's release on bail ahead of his arrest in four cases, including the murder of Zille Shah, the attack on police outside Zaman Park and the burning of the office of the PML-N in Model Town and a container in Kalma Chowk on April 17. May 9.

Meanwhile, Justice Naveed Iqbal extended the pre-arrest bail of former PTI general secretary Asad Umar in the Shadman police station attack case till March 16.

Mr. Umar did not appear in court and his lawyer filed a request for a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The judge granted the request and extended the bail of the former PTI leader.

The judge adjourned the trial in the police vehicle burning cases against PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and d other suspects.

The judge is expected to indict the suspects on March 20 in both cases.

BAIL: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 33 more PTI activists in the Jinnah House attack case.

Justice Naveed Iqbal allowed the bail application of each suspect subject to furnishing sureties of Rs 100,000.

The suspects include Farhan Bokhari, Muhammad Zahid, Mehran Khan, Waqas Aslam, Adeel Javed, Naveed Hussain, Zain Imran, Mazhar Iqbal, Azhar Hussain, Fakhar Kamran, Usama Abid, Zulqernain and Imran Khan Niazi.

The judge will hear bail requests from dozens of other suspects on March 8.

ABSOLUTERS: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday declared six fugitive PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Aslam Iqbal, guilty in a case of burning police vehicles on May 9.

The other suspects at large are Adnan Ashraf, Samar Mashooq, Malik Haider Ali and Muhammad Qasim.

The Sarwar Road police have filed a petition requesting the court to declare the absconding suspects as POs in the case as they failed to join the proceedings against them.

Justice Naveed Iqbal allowed the application declaring the suspects PO in the case. He ordered the police to initiate further proceedings against the suspects.

Azhar and Iqbal had already been declared security guards in several other cases of May 9 riots.

Published in Dawn, March 8, 2024

