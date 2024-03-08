



Boris Johnson fined for wife's surprise No. 10 birthday party BORIS Johnson was fined by police for attending a surprise birthday party thrown by his wife. Carrie Johnson hosted the gathering in Cabinet Room No. 10 on June 19, 2020, to mark the Prime Minister's 56th birthday. At the time, a Number 10 spokesperson said Mr Johnson was only there for “less than 10 minutes”, while the whole event lasted between 20 and 30 minutes. It is understood Ms Johnson and interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was then in the middle of a luxury renovation of property No 10, gave Mr Johnson a cake and up to 30 people gathered to sing happy birthday. The chancellor was also reported to have attended the same event, but it has not been confirmed whether this was the gathering he was fined for. A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Met Police have now explained that the FPN issued to the Prime Minister will be linked to the following incident: “On 19 June 2020, in the Cabinet Room of 10 Downing Street, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. you participated in a rally. of two or more people inside in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.'” At the time, indoor gatherings were mostly banned if they involved more than two people. However, Mr and Mrs Johnson joined dozens of others at No 10 for the gathering, eating festive food from Marks and Spencer. When details of the event were revealed, the Prime Minister's allies tried to play them down, with one minister, Conor Burns, saying he had been “ambushed with a cake”. Jacob Rees-Mogg also dismissed concerns raised about the gathering, while Transportation Minister Grant Shapps said it was “not a party” and “the Prime Minister had clearly not arranged to receive a cake”. Carrie Johnson later confirmed she had now paid the fine, but a spokeswoman said she “believed she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time”. They said: “Ms Johnson paid a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering on the afternoon of June 19, 2020. “Although she believed she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time, Ms Johnson accepts the findings of the Metropolitan Police and apologizes unreservedly.” The payment of the fine effectively confirms that Ms. Johnson does not plan to challenge it in courtas it was suggested her husband would be willing to do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/boris-johnson-fined-surprise-no-153535623.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos