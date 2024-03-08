Joe Biden fights against Donald Trump





When President Joe Biden approaches a lectern, the challenge he faces isn't great expectations. Rather, it is a matter of great concern within his own party about his ability, at 81, to lead, and even make a compelling case for his presidency. On March 7, he took a step toward dispelling those doubts with a forceful State of the Union address in which he touted his accomplishments, demanded action from congressional Republicans to secure the border and make taxes fairer, and repeatedly attacked Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, whom he never referred to by name but as my predecessor.

It was a campaign speech, breaking with the tradition of the annual speech to both houses of Congress. Mr. Biden not only attacked his opponent, but he also incited Republicans in the House and chastised the Supreme Court justices, who served before him, for their decision to overturn Roe v Wade. From this president, an institutionalist who reveres such traditions, that in itself was a signal that he recognizes that Mr. Trump has moved American politics to new terrain and that Mr. Biden intends to fight against him.

Mr. Biden directly addressed concerns about his age as he finished after more than an hour. He pointed out that when he was first elected to the Senate in 1972, he was sometimes barred from the Senate because he was considered too young to serve. Now, he continued, I have been told that I am too old. He smiled that confident smile that is familiar to him from his many campaigns, although seen less often of late, then said the important issue was not the age of the candidates but the age of their ideas. Hate, anger, revenge and retribution are the oldest ideas, Mr. Biden said, referring to qualities espoused by Mr. Trump. But we can't lead America with old ideas.

A Wall Street Journal survey late last month found that 73% of Americans thought Mr. Biden was too old to run for office, while 52% felt that way about Mr. Trump, who 77 years old. It was the same last August, but for Mr. Trump it increased by five points.) Although both candidates are unpopular, Mr. Biden leads the unpopularity contest. He narrowly trails Mr. Trump in national polls, according to poll tracker The Economists, but Mr. Trump has led the way in key states and, more dangerously, he has the trust of more of Americans when it comes to issues they consider critical, such as crisis management. the economy and border security.

Mr. Biden looked at the teleprompter as he read his speech, and he swallowed some syllables and sometimes whole words. But he showed himself in control of his material and the House by goading Republicans into jeering, then, like a boy enjoying a playground brawl, smiling and fighting back. Yeah, yeah, he sneered, as Republicans booed his description of the bipartisan Senate border security bill that House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring to a vote. Look at the facts. I know you can read.

As Mr. Biden explained the bill's implementing provisions, James Lankford, the conservative Republican senator who helped negotiate it for months only to see his party abandon it, nodded and appeared to say: ” It's true “. Mr. Biden accused Mr. Trump of blocking the bill to improve his electoral prospects, then challenged him: Join me in telling Congress to pass it. We can do this together.

Mr. Biden opened his speech by saying his ambition was to wake up Congress and alert the American people to the threats facing the country. In a hopeful sign for aid to Ukraine that is now blocked in Congress, Mr. Johnson, sitting on Mr. Biden's left shoulder, nodded grimly as the president warned Russian President Vladimir Putin: If anyone in this room thinks Putin will stop with Ukraine, I assure you he will not. Mr. Biden invoked Ronald Reagan's demand that the leader of the Soviet Union tear down the Berlin Wall, deftly drawing applause from Republicans even as he turned to his first, sudden strike against Mr. Trump: Now , my predecessor, a former Republican president, said to Putin: quote, do what you want!

Mr. Biden linked the threat to democracy in Europe to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and said my predecessor and some of you here sought to bury the truth about that day. Here is the simple truth, Mr. Biden continued. You can't love your country only when you win.

Mr. Biden then turned to what he called the heartbreaking violence in the Middle East. He insisted that Israel had the right to pursue Hamas, but also that it had a fundamental responsibility to protect civilian lives, and he gave a poignant account of the suffering of Gaza residents. He said America would erect a temporary pier on the Gaza coast and begin providing aid by sea, and that Israel was also committed to opening a passage into the Gaza Strip from the north.

These efforts may not appease Democratic progressives angry at Mr. Biden for his support for Israel. But Democrats in the House were delighted by the pugilistic, populist tenor and substance of his speech. For the most part, he avoided loud speeches in favor of simpler language, demanding that Congress act to reduce drug prices and housing costs. People at home, he shouted at one point, does anyone really think the tax code is fair? No! shouted Democrats in the room, and Mr. Biden vowed to keep fighting like hell to make things fair.

