PM Modi announces reduction in price of LPG cylinders, opposition questions timetable | Latest news India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a significant reduction in prices of domestic gas cylinders. Announcing his government's decision on International Women's Day, PM Modi said prices of domestic gas cylinders would be reduced by 100. He said the decision would significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households.
Prime Minister Modi said the move would particularly benefit women in the country.
“Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, thereby will particularly benefit our Nari Shakti,” he wrote on X.
Prime Minister Modi said that by making cooking gas affordable, his government wanted to ensure a healthier environment. He said the Centre's decision would empower women.
“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empower women and ensure they have an easy life,” a- he added.
Meanwhile, in a related decision, the central government on Thursday announced the extension of the 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under Ujjwala Yojana for the next financial year starting April 1.
In October last year, the government increased the subsidy by 200 per 14.2 kg bottle for a maximum of 12 refills per year for 300 per bottle. THE The subsidy of 300 per cylinder was for the current financial year, which ends on March 31.
PM Modi greets nation on International Women's Day
In another article on X, Prime Minister Modi praised the strength and courage of India's Nari Shakti.
“Greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage and resilience of our Nari Shakti and salute their achievements in various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This has also been reflected in our achievements over the past decade,” he said .
The opposition attacks the government
NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule called for the announcement 'general'.
“I'm not surprised at all. Look at the timing. They've been in power for 9 years. Why didn't they think of it sooner? Right around the time of the elections, I mean, they'll probably be announced within 5 next years. or 6 days, “it's another amount“…In our government, the cylinder was 430. Why don't they match? “, she said.
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, “BJP is a very intelligent party. They sell bottles (LPG) of 395 to 1000 then PM Modi announces his reduction of 100.
Samajwadi Party Mahila Sabha National President Juhie Singh said Prime Minister Modi's Ujwala Yojana was a fraud.
“Mahadev is watching how people are being cheated (by the BJP government). Prices of cylinders are increasing. I think PM Modi should not only visit the 'sponsored part' of villages but also see how Ujwala Yojna is a fraud “Women make up a large part of the population and a large part of our society. So unless you make them economically strong, there will be no development in society,” she said. .
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose questioned the timing of the decision.
“Just days before the 2024 general elections, the Modi government reduced LPG prices. Why couldn't this have been done earlier when consumers were working under high LPG prices, even when global prices were low? come the LPG prices. The height of political cynicism! India needs a Pradhan Mantri, not an Election Mantri,” she said on X.
