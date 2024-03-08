Politics
Extraordinary! Jokowi Praises Sunarso, Says BIS CEO Deserves Nobel Prize
Jakarta – BIS Director General Sunarso's heart seems to be blooming at the moment. The reason is that he was congratulated by President Jokowi. Do not hesitate. Jokowi praised him to the skies.
According to Jokowi, the performance of the BRI under Sunarso's leadership has been very good. Especially in the leading ultra micro holding or UMi. This holding company is able to increase the accessibility of ultra-micro and micro-enterprise players to official financial services.
Jokowi said he was satisfied with the growth in the number of ultra-micro customers with the presence of UMi. He said that currently the number of UMi customers reaches 8.2 million people.
Apart from this, UMi's holding member PNM, through PNM Mekaar, has 15.2 million customers. This figure is much higher than in 2015, when the number of PNM Mekaar customers only reached around 400,000.
“We have now reached 15.2 million customers (PNM Mekaar),” said Jokowi, at the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2024 event, Jakarta, Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Jokowi was so happy that he even joked that Sunarso, as the highest commander of the BRI, deserved to receive the Nobel Prize. The highest honor given to individuals considered to have made a major contribution to society.
Jokowi compared him to Muhammad Yunus, a banker from Bangladesh, who received the Nobel Prize for his services in developing the concept of financing for ultra-microenterprises in 2006. At that time, through Grameen Bank , Yunus provided ultra-micro financing to approximately 6.5 million customers.
“Mr. Muhammad Yunus received the Nobel because Grameen Bank has 6.5 million, it should be the chairman and director, Mr. Sunarso, who should have received the Nobel. “The 6.5 million got (Nobel) “, previously PNM Mekaar got 15.2 million, then UMi got 8.2 million, KUR got 16 million, a number that is not small,” Jokowi said.
According to Jokowi, managing financing for ultra-micro businesses is not an easy thing. Previously, this segment was managed by unofficial financial actors such as loan sharks. “Now this has been taken by the BIS, this is also what we appreciate,” Jokowi said.
Based on Infobank Research Bureau data processed from UMi's participation, the achievements of UMi's participation until December 2023 are indeed spectacular. It is recorded that the number of micro and ultra-micro debtors is more than 37 million, PNM debtors have increased to more than 1.2 million, micro savings accounts are more than 173 million, SMILE colocation points are 1,018 points of sale and BRIlink. agents are more than 741 agents.
In fact, it's not just about ultra-micro performance. According to data from the Infobanque Research Bureau, overall, the performance of the BIS is indeed good. In 2023, BIS managed to record a consolidated net profit for the year of IDR 60.4 trillion.
The state-owned bank's profit increased by 17.5 percent year-on-year (yoy) compared to the same period of the previous year by IDR 51.40 trillion. This exceptional performance was supported by the distribution of BRI credits of IDR 1,266.4 trillion, growing by 11.2% year-on-year during the December 2023 period.
BRI's excellent performance has had a positive impact on shareholders. Because, in 2024, the BIS will distribute a giant dividend of IDR 48,100 billion, or 80% of the profit for the 2023 financial year.
Thus, the dividend value per share of BRI reached IDR 319 per share, referring to the number of outstanding shares of 151.55 billion shares. This amount includes the interim dividend distributed to shareholders on January 18, 2024 in the amount of IDR 12.66 trillion or IDR 84 per share.
“Thus, the remaining amount of cash dividends that will be paid to shareholders is at least IDR 35.43 trillion or IDR 235 per share,” BRI Management wrote in the information disclosure. (DW)
